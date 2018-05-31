BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place this weekend, starting with the BBC's televised game between Warrington Town and Exeter City on Friday.

Arsenal and Manchester United could not be separated when they met in the 1999 semi-final at Villa Park on 11 April as the Premier League's then top two played out a goalless draw.

But three days later the last-ever FA Cup semi-final replay would go down in history as a night of high drama.

Goals from David Beckham and Dennis Bergkamp either side of half-time had left the tie poised at 1-1.

Enter Ryan Giggs with 11 minutes remaining in extra time.

The Welsh winger took a leaf out of Diego Maradona's book by taking on the entire Arsenal defence.

Jinking past four defenders, he smashed the ball past a helpless David Seaman to set up a final with Newcastle United.

Sir Alex Ferguson's side would go on to win a historic treble that spring.