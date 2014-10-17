Friday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Ronny Deila has issued a hands-off warning to Bolton boss Neil Lennon over Kris Commons. (Scottish Star)

Deila insists he is "calm" about the contractual situation of his top stars ahead of January's transfer window. (Scottish Daily Mail)

The Norwegian boss says he wants his team to play like Gordon Strachan's Scotland when the league campaign gets back underway this weekend, but has calmed rumours that he's about to sign fellow countryman Martin Odegaard. (The Scotsman)

The Scottish champions have also confirmed that chief executive Peter Lawwell has earned near to £1m in the last financial year. (Scottish Star)

Lawwell has given under-fire manager Deila a vote of confidence and has pledged to give him more time to settle his side. (Scottish Sun)

Raging Pole Robert Lewandowski has vowed to take revenge on Scotland's Gordon Greer for a crunching tackle that broke his shinpad during Wednesday's Euro 2016 qualifier. (Scottish Sun)

Over 10,000 Irish fans have applied for tickets for next months Euro 2016 qualifier with Scotland at Celtic Park. (Scottish Star)

Scotland assistant manager Mark McGhee insists the clash with the Republic of Ireland is not the must-win showdown of the qualifiers. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has asked the SPFL to show a bit more common sense when scheduling Friday matches. (Scottish Star)

Dundee star Simon Ferry has been sent for tests in a bid to solve a mystery breathing illness. (Scottish Star)

Ross County boss Jim McIntyre has signed former Wolves and Swindown left-back Jamie Reckord. (Scottish Star)

Falkirk chairman Martin Ritchie has told the club's fans that the £1m record sale of Conor McGrandles to Norwich has secured the Bairns' future. (Scottish Star)

Peterhead striker Andy Rodgers has been banned for two matches after calling Dunfermline's Josh Falkingham a cheat and branding the people of Fife "mutants" during a Twitter rant. (Daily Record)