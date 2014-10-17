Southampton's Ronald Koeman is named manager of the month

Southampton have won four of their opening seven Premier League games under Ronald Koeman

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman has been named Barclays manager of the month for September.

The 51-year-old Dutchman, who took over at St Mary's in June, has guided Saints to third in the table with four wins from their first seven league games.

Koeman arrived after a summer exodus of the club's top stars such as Luke Shaw, Adam Lallana and Rickie Lambert.

Southampton's Italian striker Graziano Pelle, has also been named Premier League player of the month.

Pelle, 29, has scored four Premier League goals so far this season and also found the net on his Italy debut against Malta on Tuesday.

He followed Koeman from Feyenoord, signing a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee in the summer.

Former Holland defender Koeman has warned against complacency, admitting their top-flight rivals are now "awake" to his side's threat.

"Maybe everybody was a little bit afraid, didn't expect the way we would play in the beginning," said Koeman, ahead of Saturday's home Premier League clash with Sunderland.

"But all the changes in the team, we had to bring in a lot of new players, and then the team was working well.

"Maybe the people were surprised about that and maybe that's the reason I've won this prize."

Koeman also had praise for Pelle, whose most recent Saints goal was an acrobatic volley in the 2-1 win against QPR.

"These awards mean that we - not me, but we - did a good job in September," he added.

"It's a compliment for me as manager, for the technical staff and for Graziano as the player.

"But it's only the start of the season, and what's behind doesn't count any more."