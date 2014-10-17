Bradford City sign Jon Stead and Andy Halliday on loan

Stead has scored twice in nine games for Huddersfield this season

Bradford City have signed Huddersfield striker Jon Stead and Middlesbrough winger Andy Halliday on loan.

Stead, 31, ended last season on loan with the Bantams, scoring once in eight appearances and will stay with the Bantams until 3 January.

Halliday, 23, ended last season on loan at Blackpool and has signed a 28-day loan deal.

Both players will go straight into the squad for Saturday's Yorkshire derby against Sheffield United.