Reading 3-0 Blackpool

Reading, previously without a win in six matches, had conceded three in each of their last three games

Reading enjoyed a comfortable victory over bottom-side Blackpool to record their first win in six league games.

Striker Glenn Murray headed home a Jordan Obita cross to give the Royals the lead in the first half.

Blackpool defender Peter Clarke then diverted Jake Taylor's header into his own net, before Nick Blackman scored an injury-time penalty to seal the points.

Ishmael Miller hit the post late on for the Seasiders, who have now lost 10 games this season under Jose Riga.

After a nervy start from both sides, Reading midfielder Oliver Norwood's long-range effort was well kept out by Joe Lewis' diving save.

The Blackpool keeper got a hand to Murray's header soon after, but could not prevent the striker from scoring his fourth of the season.

Riga's side improved at the break, with Miller, Clarke and Edu Oriol all having decent opportunities.

But it was Nigel Adkins' team who scored again as Clarke got the final touch on Taylor's header to put past his own goalkeeper.

And striker Blackman, on as a late substitute, was then fouled by John Lundstram in injury time and took the resultant penalty to score his fourth goal this season.

Reading manager Nigel Adkins:

"The last few results have gone against us and although we've played some good football in those games, it's all about results,

"We've got many youngsters in the team who are gaining so much valuable experience. Sometimes it can get that little bit edgy.

"That was probably how the game was to start off with. But we had that steel and determination today, everyone was hanging in there and we got a good result."

Blackpool manager Jose Riga:

"When you have important players missing, you have to find the right solution. We didn't.

"The team must compete for most of the game. You must be solid. But I did not see anything like that.

"I did not see enough commitment, collaboration or accuracy in the game. We allowed Reading to put us in difficulty. There were no excuses today."