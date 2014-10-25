Reading 3-0 Blackpool

Match ends, Reading 3, Blackpool 0.
Reading enjoyed a comfortable victory over bottom-side Blackpool to record their first win in six league games.
Striker Glenn Murray headed home a Jordan Obita cross to give the Royals the lead in the first half.
Blackpool defender Peter Clarke then diverted Jake Taylor's header into his own net, before Nick Blackman scored an injury-time penalty to seal the points.
Ishmael Miller hit the post late on for the Seasiders, who have now lost 10 games this season under Jose Riga.
After a nervy start from both sides, Reading midfielder Oliver Norwood's long-range effort was well kept out by Joe Lewis' diving save.
The Blackpool keeper got a hand to Murray's header soon after, but could not prevent the striker from scoring his fourth of the season.
Riga's side improved at the break, with Miller, Clarke and Edu Oriol all having decent opportunities.
But it was Nigel Adkins' team who scored again as Clarke got the final touch on Taylor's header to put past his own goalkeeper.
And striker Blackman, on as a late substitute, was then fouled by John Lundstram in injury time and took the resultant penalty to score his fourth goal this season.
Reading manager Nigel Adkins:
"The last few results have gone against us and although we've played some good football in those games, it's all about results,
"We've got many youngsters in the team who are gaining so much valuable experience. Sometimes it can get that little bit edgy.
"That was probably how the game was to start off with. But we had that steel and determination today, everyone was hanging in there and we got a good result."
Blackpool manager Jose Riga:
"When you have important players missing, you have to find the right solution. We didn't.
"The team must compete for most of the game. You must be solid. But I did not see anything like that.
"I did not see enough commitment, collaboration or accuracy in the game. We allowed Reading to put us in difficulty. There were no excuses today."
Line-ups
Reading
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Federici
- 2Gunter
- 15HectorBooked at 71mins
- 5Pearce
- 11Obita
- 19MackieSubstituted forBlackmanat 87'minutes
- 16Akpan
- 6Norwood
- 9Robson-Kanu
- 10CoxSubstituted forTaylorat 62'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 20MurraySubstituted forPogrebnyakat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Kelly
- 7Pogrebnyak
- 22Blackman
- 25Taylor
- 28Kuhl
- 31Andersen
- 35Cooper
Blackpool
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Lewis
- 2Daniels
- 6Clarke
- 28Rentmeister
- 11OrlandiSubstituted forMellisat 76'minutes
- 4PerkinsBooked at 14mins
- 24Lundstram
- 23OriolSubstituted forMendyat 61'minutes
- 14Delfouneso
- 13ZokoSubstituted forRangerat 45'minutes
- 17MillerBooked at 39mins
Substitutes
- 7Cywka
- 8Mellis
- 15Mendy
- 16Dielna
- 19Ranger
- 21Parish
- 39Blackman
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
- Attendance:
- 15,625
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Reading 3, Blackpool 0.
Goal!
Goal! Reading 3, Blackpool 0. Nick Blackman (Reading) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Penalty conceded by John Lundstram (Blackpool) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Reading. Nick Blackman draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Foul by Peter Clarke (Blackpool).
Post update
Adam Federici (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Reading. Chris Gunter tries a through ball, but Pavel Pogrebnyak is caught offside.
Post update
Peter Clarke (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alex Pearce (Reading).
Post update
Attempt missed. Nick Blackman (Reading) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Obita with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Reading. Conceded by David Perkins.
Post update
Attempt missed. Peter Clarke (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Nick Blackman replaces Jamie Mackie.
Post update
John Lundstram (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Hope Akpan (Reading).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jake Taylor (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Mackie.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Hope Akpan (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Nathan Delfouneso.
Post update
Offside, Blackpool. John Lundstram tries a through ball, but Nile Ranger is caught offside.