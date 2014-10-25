Close menu
Championship
ReadingReading3BlackpoolBlackpool0

Reading 3-0 Blackpool

Jake Taylor
Reading, previously without a win in six matches, had conceded three in each of their last three games

Reading enjoyed a comfortable victory over bottom-side Blackpool to record their first win in six league games.

Striker Glenn Murray headed home a Jordan Obita cross to give the Royals the lead in the first half.

Blackpool defender Peter Clarke then diverted Jake Taylor's header into his own net, before Nick Blackman scored an injury-time penalty to seal the points.

Ishmael Miller hit the post late on for the Seasiders, who have now lost 10 games this season under Jose Riga.

After a nervy start from both sides, Reading midfielder Oliver Norwood's long-range effort was well kept out by Joe Lewis' diving save.

The Blackpool keeper got a hand to Murray's header soon after, but could not prevent the striker from scoring his fourth of the season.

Riga's side improved at the break, with Miller, Clarke and Edu Oriol all having decent opportunities.

But it was Nigel Adkins' team who scored again as Clarke got the final touch on Taylor's header to put past his own goalkeeper.

And striker Blackman, on as a late substitute, was then fouled by John Lundstram in injury time and took the resultant penalty to score his fourth goal this season.

Reading manager Nigel Adkins:

"The last few results have gone against us and although we've played some good football in those games, it's all about results,

"We've got many youngsters in the team who are gaining so much valuable experience. Sometimes it can get that little bit edgy.

"That was probably how the game was to start off with. But we had that steel and determination today, everyone was hanging in there and we got a good result."

Blackpool manager Jose Riga:

"When you have important players missing, you have to find the right solution. We didn't.

"The team must compete for most of the game. You must be solid. But I did not see anything like that.

"I did not see enough commitment, collaboration or accuracy in the game. We allowed Reading to put us in difficulty. There were no excuses today."

Line-ups

Reading

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Federici
  • 2Gunter
  • 15HectorBooked at 71mins
  • 5Pearce
  • 11Obita
  • 19MackieSubstituted forBlackmanat 87'minutes
  • 16Akpan
  • 6Norwood
  • 9Robson-Kanu
  • 10CoxSubstituted forTaylorat 62'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 20MurraySubstituted forPogrebnyakat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Kelly
  • 7Pogrebnyak
  • 22Blackman
  • 25Taylor
  • 28Kuhl
  • 31Andersen
  • 35Cooper

Blackpool

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Daniels
  • 6Clarke
  • 28Rentmeister
  • 11OrlandiSubstituted forMellisat 76'minutes
  • 4PerkinsBooked at 14mins
  • 24Lundstram
  • 23OriolSubstituted forMendyat 61'minutes
  • 14Delfouneso
  • 13ZokoSubstituted forRangerat 45'minutes
  • 17MillerBooked at 39mins

Substitutes

  • 7Cywka
  • 8Mellis
  • 15Mendy
  • 16Dielna
  • 19Ranger
  • 21Parish
  • 39Blackman
Referee:
Gavin Ward
Attendance:
15,625

Match Stats

Home TeamReadingAway TeamBlackpool
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home16
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home18
Away12

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Derby1475224121226
2Watford1475226151126
3Wolves147522115626
4Bournemouth1473428141424
5Middlesbrough147341912724
6Norwich1465322121023
7Nottm Forest145722316722
8Blackburn146442120122
9Charlton145721615122
10Ipswich145632016421
11Cardiff145451817119
12Sheff Wed144731111019
13Brentford145451619-319
14Reading145361823-518
15Millwall144551416-217
16Rotherham144551518-317
17Huddersfield144551925-617
18Leeds144461418-416
19Wigan143651415-115
20Fulham144281925-614
21Brighton142751316-313
22Bolton143291324-1111
23Birmingham142571228-1611
24Blackpool141310822-146
View full Championship table

