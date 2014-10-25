League One
Scunthorpe0Notts County1

Scunthorpe United 0-1 Notts County

Zeli Ismail
Zeli Ismail's penalty was his fourth goal of the season for Notts County during his loan spell from Wolves

Notts County extended their unbeaten run to 11 games and moved up to third in League One after Zeli Ismail's last-minute penalty defeated Scunthorpe.

The Iron, who remain bottom of the division, had chances but Lyle Taylor was twice denied by Northern Ireland goalkeeper Roy Carroll.

Gary McSheffrey also headed against a post following Marcus Williams's cross.

Those misses proved crucial as Ismail converted a late spot-kick after Bobby Olejnik had fouled Stephen McLaughlin.

Scunthorpe United manager Mark Robins told BBC Radio Humberside:

"I think we've played well. We've created loads of chances, we just haven't taken any - that's the problem.

"I thought the positivity was good, I thought some of the play was excellent, but I thought some of the finishing was a bit lacklustre.

"We've got to work, and we'll carry on doing it, it gives you a lot of positives to work on."

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

  • 26OlejnikBooked at 88mins
  • 24O'Neill
  • 33Brisley
  • 25Boyce
  • 30Williams
  • 35OsbourneBooked at 90mins
  • 4McAllister
  • 18Williams
  • 28McSheffreySubstituted forAdelakunat 71'minutes
  • 19Taylor
  • 9MaddenBooked at 65minsSubstituted forKeeat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Slocombe
  • 3Dawson
  • 7Sparrow
  • 10Burton
  • 16Adelakun
  • 27Kee
  • 32Llera

Notts County

  • 1Carroll
  • 2Dumbuya
  • 34Laing
  • 6HollisBooked at 40mins
  • 3Adams
  • 16Noble
  • 13Jones
  • 36PetrassoSubstituted forIsmailat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 31HarradSubstituted forMurrayat 62'minutes
  • 32McLaughlin
  • 11Thompson

Substitutes

  • 7Ismail
  • 8Wroe
  • 10Murray
  • 14McKenzie
  • 23Speiss
  • 25Traoré
  • 33Cranston
Referee:
Nigel Miller
Attendance:
4,008

Match Stats

Home TeamScunthorpeAway TeamNotts County
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home16
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home12
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Scunthorpe United 0, Notts County 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 0, Notts County 1.

Attempt missed. Shaun Brisley (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Haydn Hollis.

Attempt missed. Andrew Boyce (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Haydn Hollis.

Attempt blocked. Billy Kee (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Isaiah Osbourne (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Isaiah Osbourne (Scunthorpe United).

Mustapha Dumbuya (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Zeli Ismail (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Scunthorpe United 0, Notts County 1. Zeli Ismail (Notts County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Booking

Robert Olejnik (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card.

Penalty conceded by Robert Olejnik (Scunthorpe United) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Notts County. Stephen McLaughlin draws a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Louis Laing.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Billy Kee replaces Paddy Madden.

Foul by Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United).

Mustapha Dumbuya (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Ronan Murray (Notts County) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Zeli Ismail (Notts County) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Blair Adams.

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Shaun Brisley.

Foul by Isaiah Osbourne (Scunthorpe United).

Liam Noble (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mustapha Dumbuya (Notts County).

Attempt missed. Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Hakeeb Adelakun replaces Gary McSheffrey.

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Marcus Williams.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Zeli Ismail replaces Michael Petrasso.

Booking

Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card.

Stephen McLaughlin (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United).

Foul by Shaun Brisley (Scunthorpe United).

Ronan Murray (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Ronan Murray replaces Shaun Harrad.

Attempt missed. Michael Petrasso (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Foul by Lyle Taylor (Scunthorpe United).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City1596032171533
2Preston1384126131328
3Notts County147522112926
4Peterborough158252417726
5Sheff Utd148242218426
6Oldham156722317625
7MK Dons1373327151224
8Rochdale1472526151123
9Swindon1365227171023
10Chesterfield145452321219
11Fleetwood155461716119
12Bradford155461920-119
13Crawley155371424-1018
14Colchester154562122-117
15Barnsley144462224-216
16Port Vale154472023-316
17Coventry154471825-716
18Leyton Orient143651518-315
19Walsall153661215-315
20Doncaster134361220-815
21Gillingham153571421-714
22Yeovil153481226-1413
23Crewe1541101231-1913
24Scunthorpe153391729-1212
View full League One table

