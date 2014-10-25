Match ends, Scunthorpe United 0, Notts County 1.
Scunthorpe United 0-1 Notts County
Notts County extended their unbeaten run to 11 games and moved up to third in League One after Zeli Ismail's last-minute penalty defeated Scunthorpe.
The Iron, who remain bottom of the division, had chances but Lyle Taylor was twice denied by Northern Ireland goalkeeper Roy Carroll.
Gary McSheffrey also headed against a post following Marcus Williams's cross.
Those misses proved crucial as Ismail converted a late spot-kick after Bobby Olejnik had fouled Stephen McLaughlin.
Scunthorpe United manager Mark Robins told BBC Radio Humberside:
"I think we've played well. We've created loads of chances, we just haven't taken any - that's the problem.
"I thought the positivity was good, I thought some of the play was excellent, but I thought some of the finishing was a bit lacklustre.
"We've got to work, and we'll carry on doing it, it gives you a lot of positives to work on."
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
- 26OlejnikBooked at 88mins
- 24O'Neill
- 33Brisley
- 25Boyce
- 30Williams
- 35OsbourneBooked at 90mins
- 4McAllister
- 18Williams
- 28McSheffreySubstituted forAdelakunat 71'minutes
- 19Taylor
- 9MaddenBooked at 65minsSubstituted forKeeat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Slocombe
- 3Dawson
- 7Sparrow
- 10Burton
- 16Adelakun
- 27Kee
- 32Llera
Notts County
- 1Carroll
- 2Dumbuya
- 34Laing
- 6HollisBooked at 40mins
- 3Adams
- 16Noble
- 13Jones
- 36PetrassoSubstituted forIsmailat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 31HarradSubstituted forMurrayat 62'minutes
- 32McLaughlin
- 11Thompson
Substitutes
- 7Ismail
- 8Wroe
- 10Murray
- 14McKenzie
- 23Speiss
- 25Traoré
- 33Cranston
- Referee:
- Nigel Miller
- Attendance:
- 4,008
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 0, Notts County 1.
Attempt missed. Shaun Brisley (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Haydn Hollis.
Attempt missed. Andrew Boyce (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Haydn Hollis.
Attempt blocked. Billy Kee (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Isaiah Osbourne (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Isaiah Osbourne (Scunthorpe United).
Mustapha Dumbuya (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Zeli Ismail (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Scunthorpe United 0, Notts County 1. Zeli Ismail (Notts County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Booking
Robert Olejnik (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty conceded by Robert Olejnik (Scunthorpe United) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Notts County. Stephen McLaughlin draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Louis Laing.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Billy Kee replaces Paddy Madden.
Foul by Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United).
Mustapha Dumbuya (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Ronan Murray (Notts County) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Zeli Ismail (Notts County) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Blair Adams.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Shaun Brisley.
Foul by Isaiah Osbourne (Scunthorpe United).
Liam Noble (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mustapha Dumbuya (Notts County).
Attempt missed. Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Hakeeb Adelakun replaces Gary McSheffrey.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Marcus Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Zeli Ismail replaces Michael Petrasso.
Booking
Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card.
Stephen McLaughlin (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United).
Foul by Shaun Brisley (Scunthorpe United).
Ronan Murray (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Ronan Murray replaces Shaun Harrad.
Attempt missed. Michael Petrasso (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Lyle Taylor (Scunthorpe United).