Close menu
League Two
NewportNewport County1AccringtonAccrington Stanley1

Newport County 1-1 Accrington Stanley

Last updated on .From the section Football

Newport County's Aaron O'Connor is closely eatched by Tom Aldred

Joe Pigott's stunning strike rescued a point against Accrington Stanley and saw Newport County move into the League Two play-off places.

Accrington took the lead when Sean Maguire's deflected shot beat Joe Day.

But Newport, who had won their three previous games, equalised in spectacular fashion 10 minutes later.

On-loan Charlton striker Pigott's curling effort from 30 yards extended County's unbeaten run to four games.

Newport County manager Justin Edinburgh told BBC Radio Wales Sport:

"I didn't think we were as fluid as we have been and I thought we started slow but then got a grip of the first half and ended strongly.

"But again we didn't go out and start how we finished the first half and it seemed like everything was running away and the passing was a little bit loose.

"It was very frustrating as an afternoon but sometimes you have to give the opposition credit."

Line-ups

Newport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 30Day
  • 3Feely
  • 5Jones
  • 16Hughes
  • 21ObengBooked at 43mins
  • 8Minshull
  • 33Byrne
  • 4PorterSubstituted forKlukowskiat 68'minutes
  • 13Sandell
  • 10O'ConnorSubstituted forLoveridgeat 83'minutes
  • 11ZebroskiSubstituted forPigottat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Pidgeley
  • 6Yakubu
  • 15Tancock
  • 17Flynn
  • 18Klukowski
  • 20Loveridge
  • 45Pigott

Accrington

Formation 4-5-1

  • 30Joronen
  • 16Hunt
  • 5Aldred
  • 25Atkinson
  • 6Winnard
  • 18O'Sullivan
  • 4Joyce
  • 24Proctor
  • 23BarrySubstituted forMcCartanat 45+2'minutes
  • 21MolyneuxSubstituted forCarverat 54'minutes
  • 19MaguireBooked at 55mins

Substitutes

  • 7McCartan
  • 8Windass
  • 9Gray
  • 10Hatfield
  • 12Simpson
  • 14Carver
  • 15Mingoia
Referee:
Mark Haywood
Attendance:
3,254

Match Stats

Home TeamNewportAway TeamAccrington
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Newport County 1, Accrington Stanley 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Newport County 1, Accrington Stanley 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Yan Klukowski (Newport County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mark Byrne (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Mark Byrne (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Shay McCartan (Accrington Stanley).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Newport County. James Loveridge replaces Aaron O'Connor.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marcus Carver (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Kevin Feely.

  10. Post update

    Luke Joyce (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Lee Minshull (Newport County).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Hughes (Newport County).

  13. Post update

    Robert Atkinson (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Shay McCartan.

  15. Post update

    Joe Pigott (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Nicky Hunt (Accrington Stanley).

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Newport County 1, Accrington Stanley 1. Joe Pigott (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Lee Minshull.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Shay McCartan (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  19. Post update

    Shay McCartan (Accrington Stanley) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Newport County. Yan Klukowski replaces Max Porter.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton159331810830
2Wycombe1585221111029
3Burton159152019128
4Shrewsbury1583423111227
5Bury158342417727
6Plymouth15825178926
7Newport156541814423
8Morecambe147251713423
9Southend156451413122
10Cheltenham156451517-222
11Cambridge156362618821
12Wimbledon155552223-120
13Portsmouth155551516-120
14Stevenage156271922-320
15Accrington156272226-420
16Exeter145451618-219
17Mansfield155461317-419
18Northampton155372323018
19Oxford Utd154471721-416
20Carlisle154382027-715
21Dag & Red154381825-715
22York151951320-712
23Tranmere152581320-711
24Hartlepool1532101025-1511
View full League Two table

Top Stories