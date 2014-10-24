Newport County 1-1 Accrington Stanley

Last updated on .From the section Football

Joe Pigott's stunning strike rescued a point against Accrington Stanley and saw Newport County move into the League Two play-off places.

Accrington took the lead when Sean Maguire's deflected shot beat Joe Day.

But Newport, who had won their three previous games, equalised in spectacular fashion 10 minutes later.

On-loan Charlton striker Pigott's curling effort from 30 yards extended County's unbeaten run to four games.

Newport County manager Justin Edinburgh told BBC Radio Wales Sport:

"I didn't think we were as fluid as we have been and I thought we started slow but then got a grip of the first half and ended strongly.

"But again we didn't go out and start how we finished the first half and it seemed like everything was running away and the passing was a little bit loose.

"It was very frustrating as an afternoon but sometimes you have to give the opposition credit."