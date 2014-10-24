Newport County 1-1 Accrington Stanley

Match ends, Newport County 1, Accrington Stanley 1.
Joe Pigott's stunning strike rescued a point against Accrington Stanley and saw Newport County move into the League Two play-off places.
Accrington took the lead when Sean Maguire's deflected shot beat Joe Day.
But Newport, who had won their three previous games, equalised in spectacular fashion 10 minutes later.
On-loan Charlton striker Pigott's curling effort from 30 yards extended County's unbeaten run to four games.
Newport County manager Justin Edinburgh told BBC Radio Wales Sport:
"I didn't think we were as fluid as we have been and I thought we started slow but then got a grip of the first half and ended strongly.
"But again we didn't go out and start how we finished the first half and it seemed like everything was running away and the passing was a little bit loose.
"It was very frustrating as an afternoon but sometimes you have to give the opposition credit."
Newport
Formation 3-5-2
- 30Day
- 3Feely
- 5Jones
- 16Hughes
- 21ObengBooked at 43mins
- 8Minshull
- 33Byrne
- 4PorterSubstituted forKlukowskiat 68'minutes
- 13Sandell
- 10O'ConnorSubstituted forLoveridgeat 83'minutes
- 11ZebroskiSubstituted forPigottat 62'minutes
- 1Pidgeley
- 6Yakubu
- 15Tancock
- 17Flynn
- 18Klukowski
- 20Loveridge
- 45Pigott
Accrington
Formation 4-5-1
- 30Joronen
- 16Hunt
- 5Aldred
- 25Atkinson
- 6Winnard
- 18O'Sullivan
- 4Joyce
- 24Proctor
- 23BarrySubstituted forMcCartanat 45+2'minutes
- 21MolyneuxSubstituted forCarverat 54'minutes
- 19MaguireBooked at 55mins
- 7McCartan
- 8Windass
- 9Gray
- 10Hatfield
- 12Simpson
- 14Carver
- 15Mingoia
- Mark Haywood
- 3,254
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Home12
- Away9
- Home7
- Away4
- Home5
- Away6
- Home7
- Away9
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newport County 1, Accrington Stanley 1.
Attempt saved. Yan Klukowski (Newport County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Mark Byrne (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Mark Byrne (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shay McCartan (Accrington Stanley).
Substitution, Newport County. James Loveridge replaces Aaron O'Connor.
Attempt saved. Marcus Carver (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Kevin Feely.
Luke Joyce (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Minshull (Newport County).
Foul by Andrew Hughes (Newport County).
Post update
Robert Atkinson (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Shay McCartan.
Joe Pigott (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicky Hunt (Accrington Stanley).
Goal! Newport County 1, Accrington Stanley 1. Joe Pigott (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Lee Minshull.
Attempt saved. Shay McCartan (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Shay McCartan (Accrington Stanley) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.
Substitution, Newport County. Yan Klukowski replaces Max Porter.