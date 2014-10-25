Ayr United 0-2 Brechin City

Ayr United's miserable home run continued as they went down to Brechin City in Scottish League One.

The visitors took an early lead when Rob Thomson fired home into the bottom right corner from inside the box.

Kyle McAusland doubled the lead when he found the top corner after being slid through by Andrew Jackson.

The home side improved after the break but missed a number of chances through Kevin McKinlay and Scott McLaughlin as Brechin held on.