Match ends, Ayr United 0, Brechin City 2.
Ayr United 0-2 Brechin City
Ayr United's miserable home run continued as they went down to Brechin City in Scottish League One.
The visitors took an early lead when Rob Thomson fired home into the bottom right corner from inside the box.
Kyle McAusland doubled the lead when he found the top corner after being slid through by Andrew Jackson.
The home side improved after the break but missed a number of chances through Kevin McKinlay and Scott McLaughlin as Brechin held on.
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Hutton
- 2Devlin
- 4MurphyBooked at 38mins
- 5CampbellBooked at 36mins
- 3McKinlaySubstituted forMuirat 76'minutes
- 7Forrest
- 8McLaughlin
- 10McGovern
- 11DonaldSubstituted forGilmourat 56'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 6Beattie
- 9DonnellySubstituted forShirkieat 49'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Crawford
- 14Shirkie
- 15Muir
- 16McKenzie
- 17Gilmour
- 18McGill
- 19Newman
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 2McNeil
- 4McCormack
- 5McLauchlan
- 3Hamilton
- 7BarrBooked at 80minsSubstituted forFergusonat 89'minutes
- 6Fusco
- 8McAusland
- 10Masson
- 9Jackson
- 11ThomsonBooked at 29mins
Substitutes
- 12Ferguson
- 14Trialist
- 15McCormack
- 16Cameron
- 17O'Neil
- 21Tough
- Referee:
- Stephen Finnie
- Attendance:
- 1,060
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ayr United 0, Brechin City 2.
Attempt missed. Craig Beattie (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Dale Shirkie (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gerry McLauchlan (Brechin City).
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by David Hutton.
Foul by Martyn Campbell (Ayr United).
Jamie Masson (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Scott McLaughlin (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Ryan Ferguson replaces Bobby Barr because of an injury.
Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Fusco (Brechin City).
Scott McLaughlin (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kyle McAusland (Brechin City).
Jamie Masson (Brechin City) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.
Jon Paul McGovern (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Colin Hamilton (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Bobby Barr (Brechin City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Dale Shirkie (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Bobby Barr (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Scott McLaughlin (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Andrew Muir replaces Kevin McKinlay.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Kevin McKinlay.
Booking
Brian Gilmour (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Brian Gilmour (Ayr United).
Bobby Barr (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Kevin McKinlay.
Attempt blocked. Gary Fusco (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Dale Shirkie (Ayr United).
Ewan McNeil (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Martyn Campbell.
Attempt missed. Kevin McKinlay (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Kyle McAusland.
Foul by Dale Shirkie (Ayr United).
Kyle McAusland (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Peter Murphy (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Dale Shirkie (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle McAusland (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Brian Gilmour (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.