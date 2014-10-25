Scottish League One
Ayr0Brechin2

Ayr United 0-2 Brechin City

Ayr United's miserable home run continued as they went down to Brechin City in Scottish League One.

The visitors took an early lead when Rob Thomson fired home into the bottom right corner from inside the box.

Kyle McAusland doubled the lead when he found the top corner after being slid through by Andrew Jackson.

The home side improved after the break but missed a number of chances through Kevin McKinlay and Scott McLaughlin as Brechin held on.

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 1Hutton
  • 2Devlin
  • 4MurphyBooked at 38mins
  • 5CampbellBooked at 36mins
  • 3McKinlaySubstituted forMuirat 76'minutes
  • 7Forrest
  • 8McLaughlin
  • 10McGovern
  • 11DonaldSubstituted forGilmourat 56'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 6Beattie
  • 9DonnellySubstituted forShirkieat 49'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Crawford
  • 14Shirkie
  • 15Muir
  • 16McKenzie
  • 17Gilmour
  • 18McGill
  • 19Newman

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 2McNeil
  • 4McCormack
  • 5McLauchlan
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7BarrBooked at 80minsSubstituted forFergusonat 89'minutes
  • 6Fusco
  • 8McAusland
  • 10Masson
  • 9Jackson
  • 11ThomsonBooked at 29mins

Substitutes

  • 12Ferguson
  • 14Trialist
  • 15McCormack
  • 16Cameron
  • 17O'Neil
  • 21Tough
Referee:
Stephen Finnie
Attendance:
1,060

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home8
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home14
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Ayr United 0, Brechin City 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ayr United 0, Brechin City 2.

Attempt missed. Craig Beattie (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Dale Shirkie (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gerry McLauchlan (Brechin City).

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by David Hutton.

Foul by Martyn Campbell (Ayr United).

Jamie Masson (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Scott McLaughlin (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Ryan Ferguson replaces Bobby Barr because of an injury.

Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Fusco (Brechin City).

Scott McLaughlin (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kyle McAusland (Brechin City).

Jamie Masson (Brechin City) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.

Jon Paul McGovern (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Colin Hamilton (Brechin City).

Attempt missed. Bobby Barr (Brechin City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Dale Shirkie (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Booking

Bobby Barr (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt saved. Scott McLaughlin (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Andrew Muir replaces Kevin McKinlay.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Kevin McKinlay.

Booking

Brian Gilmour (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Brian Gilmour (Ayr United).

Bobby Barr (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Kevin McKinlay.

Attempt blocked. Gary Fusco (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Dale Shirkie (Ayr United).

Ewan McNeil (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Martyn Campbell.

Attempt missed. Kevin McKinlay (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Kyle McAusland.

Foul by Dale Shirkie (Ayr United).

Kyle McAusland (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Peter Murphy (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Dale Shirkie (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle McAusland (Brechin City).

Attempt missed. Brian Gilmour (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar116411810822
2Dunfermline11623157820
3Morton116051814418
4Ayr115151414016
5Brechin114341817115
6Peterhead104331110115
7Stranraer103521616014
8Stenhousemuir113261518-311
9Airdrieonians112451518-310
10Stirling111461127-167
