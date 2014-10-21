Phil Neville and Mark Lawrenson run the rule over this week's Champions League fixtures involving Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Liverpool have arguably the toughest test of the four English clubs as they host European champions Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Neville says they will need a "famous Anfield night" to secure a positive result, while Lawrenson believes without the injured Daniel Sturridge the Reds will have to "pack the midfield".

City face CSKA Moscow in an empty stadium in the Russian capital after their Group E rivals were punished by Uefa for a series of offences.

Chelsea host Slovenian side NK Maribor in their Group G clash on Tuesday, while Arsenal travel to Anderlecht on Wednesday in Group D.