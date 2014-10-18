Josh Clarke & Charlie Adams: Stevenage sign Brentford pair

Stevenage have only won four of their 12 league matches this season and currently sit 19th in League Two

Stevenage have signed midfielders Josh Clarke and Charlie Adams from Brentford on one-month youth loans.

Both were named in Boro's matchday squad for their game against Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Adams, 20, made three appearances for Brentford at the end of last season, following a loan spell at Barnet, as they won promotion to the Championship.

Clarke, 19, also played three games for the Bees last term, the most recent a 4-1 loss to Colchester in April.