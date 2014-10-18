BBC Sport - Burnley 1-3 West Ham: Sean Dyche rues slow second-half start
Dyche rues slow second-half start
- From the section Football
Burnley manager Sean Dyche says he warned his players West Ham could change their tactics after the half-time break in their 3-1 loss at home to the Hammers.
Diafra Sakho opened the scoring for London side with Enner Valencia adding a second shortly after, George Boyd pulled a goal back for Burnley but Carlton Cole nodded in to seal the points for West Ham.
Burnley are now without a win in eight league games.