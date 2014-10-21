Sunderland fans to receive refund for 8-0 defeat at Southampton

Sunderland were 3-0 down at half-time and it got much worse after the break

Sunderland supporters who travelled to watch their side defeated 8-0 at Southampton on Saturday have been offered a ticket refund by the players.

Goalkeeper Vito Mannone had suggested the players should reimburse the fans.

"We wanted to acknowledge and thank the supporters who travelled such a long way to give us their backing," said Black Cats captain John O'Shea.

About £60,000 will be offered to the 2,500 fans, with any unclaimed money donated to a children's hospice.

Grace House, a Sunderland-based charity, will benefit from refunds not claimed by 5 November.

Manager Gus Poyet said the Black Cats' heaviest Premier League loss was his "most embarrassing" moment in football.

Sunderland scored two own goals, which included a calamitous 18-yard volley from Argentine Santiago Vergini.

The defeat was Sunderland's biggest in 32 years and the Saints' biggest win in the Premier League.