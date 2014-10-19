Focus on latest Irish Premiership action 19 Oct 2014 From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/29681357 Read more about sharing. Kevin Braniff, who scored twice in Glenavon's away win over Crusaders, challenges Declan Caddell Billy Joe Burns of Crusaders and Glenavon's Kyle Neill compete for the ball during the Irish Premiership match at Seaview Stephen Lowry of Linfield in action against Cliftonville's Jude Winchester at Windsor Park Cliftonville striker David McDaid is congratulated after scoring for the champions in their 3-1 away win over Linfield Cliftonville's Ryan Catney and Linfield striker Andrew Waterworth hit the deck during the Belfast derby at Windsor Park Dungannon's Jamie Glakin is challenged by Stuart Hutchinson and Raymond Foy of Ballinamallard United at Ferney Park Dungannon Swifts players protest to referee Colin Burns after the penalty decision which led to the first goal in their 2-0 defeat at Ballinamallard Coleraine skipper Howard Beverland goes to ground as he challenges Glentoran opponent Marcus Kane at the Showgrounds Gary Twigg and Peter McMahon scored the goals in Portadown's 2-1 home win over Ballymena United Aaron Stewart of Ballymena United in action against Portadown's Mark McAllister