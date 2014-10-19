Adel Taarabt about three stone overweight - Harry Redknapp

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch QPR manager Harry Redknapp's Adel Taarabt rant

Adel Taarabt is three stone overweight and unfit to play for Queens Park Rangers, claims manager Harry Redknapp.

The Moroccan midfielder, 25, has not started for QPR since 27 August and was not in the squad for his side's 3-2 Premier League defeat by Liverpool.

"I can't protect people who don't want to run and train, and are about three stone overweight," said Redknapp.

"Taarabt is not injured. He's not fit. He's not fit to play football unfortunately."

Harry's Ad enough of Taarabt Taarabt has made 159 appearances for QPR since arriving from Tottenham, initially on loan, in March 2009. He was named Championship player of the year in 2010-11 as he helped Rangers win promotion to the top flight.

Taarabt was a second-half substitute in QPR's last match before the international break - a 2-0 defeat at West Ham - but has not started since the League Cup defeat at Burton.

The newly-promoted Hoops are bottom of the Premier League after taking four points from their opening eight games.

Redknapp, 67, added: "He played in a reserve game the other day and I could have run about more than he did. I can't pick him.

"What am I supposed to keep saying? Keep getting your £60,000, £70,000 a week and don't train? What's the game coming to?

"I pick people who want to try, who deserve to be at a good football club like QPR, who come in every day and want to work, train and show a good attitude. When he starts doing that, if he ever can do it, maybe he'll get a game."

Taarabt returned to Loftus Road in the summer after loan spells at Fulham and Italian giants AC Milan last season.