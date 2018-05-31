BBC Sport - FA Cup: 50 memorable goals - Scott Young's Cardiff winner over Leeds

BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

Cardiff - then playing in the old Second Division - hosted Premier League leaders Leeds at Ninian Park in 2002 and came out on top in an incident-packed third-round tie.

Mark Viduka had given the visitors an early lead but Cardiff fought back superbly as captain Graham Kavanagh scored a superb free-kick before Leeds had Alan Smith sent off just before half-time.

After the break, Cardiff dominated and Scott Young was to be the home side's hero when he powered in with three minutes left.

