Harry Panayiotou: Port Vale sign Leicester City striker on loan

Panayiotou's loan move to Vale Park will be his first away from Leicester

Port Vale have signed teenage Leicester City striker Harry Panayiotou on a 28-day youth loan.

The 19-year-old Saint Kitts and Nevis international is now tied to Vale Park until 16 November, which will take in the next four League One matches.

"We only bring players in who we think are going to add that little bit of quality and something different," said Vale interim manager Rob Page.

"We just think it's an opportunity to bring him in and get him in the squad."

Panayiotou scored on his debut for the Foxes when he came off the bench to hit a late winner in a 2-1 victory against Leeds United in April 2012 - but he has not featured for the first team since.

He will be eligible to make his Vale debut in Tuesday night's League One home fixture against Scunthorpe United.