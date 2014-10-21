Alex Horne: Football Association general secretary leaving

Alex Horne has been general secretary of the Football Association since May 2010

Football Association general secretary Alex Horne is to leave the organisation in January after 11 years.

Horne, 42, joined the FA as finance director in February 2004 and was managing director of Wembley Stadium, overseeing its completion and opening.

He become chief operating officer in May 2008 before taking over the role of general secretary in May 2010.

"This is probably the toughest decision I have made during my career," said 42-year-old Horne.

FA chairman Greg Dyke said: "On behalf of the board and the staff at The FA, I would like to thank Alex for his dedicated leadership in a variety of roles over the last decade.

"I will now work with the board on finding his successor."