Aberdeen 1-0 Hamilton Academical

Holders Aberdeen into League Cup semi-final

Rooney scores only goal in first half

Dons record seventh straight shut-out in competition

Adam Rooney's magnificent diving header was enough to send holders Aberdeen past Hamilton Academical into the Scottish League Cup semi-finals.

The Irishman powered home Niall McGinn's free-kick midway through the first half.

Accies keeper Michael McGovern produced a string of saves as the Dons put their visitors under sever pressure.

Tony Andreu had Hamilton's best chances, denied by Aberdeen stopper Scott Brown on both occasions.

And Derek McInnes's side extended their run of shut-outs in the tournament to seven matches.

They join Celtic,Dundee United and Rangers in Saturday's semi-final draw.

Aberdeen started the game energetically with Rooney leading the line and fellow striker David Goodwillie on the bench.

But it was Accies who went close first, Mickael Antoine-Curier sweeping a shot just wide of Brown's post from 18 yards.

The home side responded and McGovern was out quickly to block McGinn's shot after the forward had raced on to a Rooney pass.

McGovern was outstanding for Accies but could not prevent Rooney finding the net

And the two players combined for the opening goal with McGinn's delivery converted by the head of Rooney.

The goal fired Aberdeen up and Peter Pawlett's shot from six yards was brilliantly blocked by McGovern.

The keeper then pulled off another stunning save, flicking his arm out to turn over after team-mate Martin Canning had deflected a cross towards goal.

McGinn was next to go close when Aberdeen broke quickly but he could not keep his effort down.

After the restart, Andrew Considine hammered a left-foot swerving shot from 20 yards which McGovern saved brilliantly at his right post.

Jonny Hayes was next to be thwarted at the end of a flowing Dons move and Pawlett's drive gave the former Falkirk keeper more work to do.

With only one goal in it, Hamilton went in search of an equaliser and Andreu's crisp low shot from 14 yards was met by a fine Brown stop.

It was a similar scenario moments later as Brown dived to block a curling Andreu shot.

But there was to be no equaliser and Aberdeen return to the semi-final stage, which will take place in the New Year.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "McGovern played extremely well and kept his team in it.

"I'm really pleased that we got the one goal that we scored. It's a great delivery from wee McGinn and a good header from Adam, he sees it a long way and tucks it into the net.

"It was a lead that we deserved at that stage.

"We thoroughly deserved to win. While the scoreline wasn't emphatic, in terms of chances created it probably was.

"They're a difficult team to beat and it needed a strong performance from us and that's exactly what we got.

"We're looking forward to that semi-final in January, hopefully we can go into it in good form."

Hamilton Academical player-manager Alex Neil: "I didn't think we did enough over the piece to go through.

"Aberdeen over the course of the 90 minutes were the better side, created more chances and are deservedly through to the next round.

"Second half, we got better. For the last half-hour, we were probably slightly the better team, albeit I didn't think we were great.

"Our two chances came in that period. Tony Andreu had two good opportunities.

"[Michael McGovern] has been great for us all season. If it wasn't for him, Aberdeen would've scored more goals."