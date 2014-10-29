Match ends, Stoke City 2, Southampton 3.
Stoke City 2-3 Southampton
Southampton continued their impressive form with a win over 10-man Stoke City to reach the last eight of the League Cup for the first time in 10 years.
They led when Graziano Pelle curled in a stunning effort before Shane Long struck his first Southampton goal.
Steven N'Zonzi gave Stoke hope after the break with a shot from distance and Mame Biram Diouf headed them level.
But when Stoke's Peter Crouch was sent off, Pelle found space from the resulting free-kick to drill a winner.
Substitute Crouch had only been on the pitch for 15 minutes when he collected two yellow cards in quick succession, the second for a late challenge on Steven Davis.
His exit was a huge blow to Mark Hughes's side, who were chasing their second quarter-final appearance in as many years and Pelle scored the winner moments later to undo the hosts' fightback.
Pelle's impact on the south coast has been stunning and his eighth and ninth club goals of the season in just 12 appearances were ruthlessly collected.
His first arrived when he collected the ball centrally and forged into space before curling an effort in off the post, while his second will leave Saints' fans pinching themselves, with their side now second in the Premier League and within two games of Wembley.
They now have nine wins in 10 matches and the latest in that run looked set to be one of the more comfortable when Long finished from 10 yards to end a sweeping team move for their second goal.
|Devilish Saints
|In their last 10 matches, Southampton have won nine and lost one, scoring 28 and conceding just six goals
But Stoke, who now have just three wins in 25 matches against Southampton, saw a Jonathan Walters effort ruled out for offside before the break, and then gained a hold in the match through N'Zonzi's first of the season.
The French midfielder strode forward and buried a powerful strike to halve the deficit - though moments later home keeper Asmir Begovic kept his side in the contest when he denied Long a second and kept out Victor Wanyama with his legs.
The introduction of Crouch and Charlie Adam allowed the home side to play directly and a run of five corners ended with Diouf pouncing on a flick on to head the Potters level.
The noise levels rose in the Britannia Stadium with the visitors under pressure but Crouch's infringements against Jose Fonte and Davis were punished with bookings and Pelle pounced to move Southampton a step closer to a first League Cup success.
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes:
"We put in a good effort in the second half compared to the first half where we didn't have the intensity I was looking for.
"I was delighted with the second-half performance but just a lack of concentration when the ball came into the box and we are getting punished.
"Maybe the sending off has affected our concentration somewhat and at 3-2 it's difficult to take but we need to build a full 90-minute performance."
Southampton manager Ronald Koeman:
"I think it was deserved because we created more chances than Stoke. We like to win every game and we'd like to win a title. It's maybe not the most important but maybe for us yes it is the most important."
Line-ups
Stoke
- 1Begovic
- 2BardsleyBooked at 64mins
- 17Shawcross
- 12WilsonBooked at 65mins
- 3Pieters
- 20CameronSubstituted forAdamat 73'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 15N'Zonzi
- 19Walters
- 27BojanSubstituted forCrouchat 73'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 10Arnautovic
- 18Diouf
Substitutes
- 5Muniesa
- 7Ireland
- 16Adam
- 21Sidwell
- 24Assaidi
- 25Crouch
- 29Sørensen
Southampton
- 23Forster
- 2Clyne
- 6José FonteBooked at 87mins
- 5GardosSubstituted forAlderweireldat 90+2'minutes
- 33Targett
- 8DavisSubstituted forCorkat 90+2'minutes
- 12Wanyama
- 4Schneiderlin
- 7Long
- 19PellèBooked at 89mins
- 11Tadic
Substitutes
- 1Davis
- 3Yoshida
- 17Alderweireld
- 18Cork
- 21Bertrand
- 24Mayuka
- 28Reed
- Referee:
- Lee Mason
- Attendance:
- 16,340
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home11
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stoke City 2, Southampton 3.
Erik Pieters (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Shane Long (Southampton).
Attempt missed. Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Charlie Adam with a cross.
Attempt saved. Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Morgan Schneiderlin.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Toby Alderweireld replaces Florin Gardos.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Jack Cork replaces Steven Davis.
Attempt missed. Phil Bardsley (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Charlie Adam with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Matt Targett (Southampton) because of an injury.
Booking
Graziano Pellè (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Stoke City 2, Southampton 3. Graziano Pellè (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner following a set piece situation.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Peter Crouch (Stoke City) for a bad foul.
Foul by Peter Crouch (Stoke City).
Steven Davis (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Jose Fonte (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Peter Crouch (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Peter Crouch (Stoke City).
Matt Targett (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Stoke City. Peter Crouch tries a through ball, but Mame Biram Diouf is caught offside.
Hand ball by Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City).
Goal!
Goal! Stoke City 2, Southampton 2. Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) header from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Phil Bardsley with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Matt Targett.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Shane Long.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Jose Fonte.
Attempt blocked. Peter Crouch (Stoke City) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Adam with a cross.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
Attempt blocked. Phil Bardsley (Stoke City) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Marc Wilson.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Jose Fonte.
Charlie Adam (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Graziano Pellè (Southampton).
Attempt missed. Marc Wilson (Stoke City) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Charlie Adam with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Matt Targett.
Foul by Erik Pieters (Stoke City).
Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Morgan Schneiderlin (Southampton) because of an injury.
Booking
Charlie Adam (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card.