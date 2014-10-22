Last updated on .From the section Football

Lukasz Zaluska has trained with Celtic for the past two days despite his weekend incident

Celtic manager Ronny Deila revealed his sympathy for Lukasz Zaluska after the goalkeeper was attacked in the street in Glasgow.

And the Norwegian confirmed the 32-year-old Pole will be in the squad for Thursday's Europa League meeting with Romania's Astra.

Zaluska was injured after an incident in the early hours of Monday morning.

"I'm sorry for him because it can be quite scary, but in my opinion he hasn't done anything wrong," he said.

Deila insisted that the incident had not disrupted the club's preparations for Thursday's match.

Ronny Deila "I don't know what's behind it and I don't want to have an opinion on it before I know what's happened."

"This is a police matter now and we just have to see what's happening," said the manager.

"But he is fine now and he's ready for the game tomorrow - that's the most important thing.

"He's trained the last two days, so that's very good.

"I don't know what's behind it and I don't want to have an opinion on it before I know what's happened.

"I think he has done nothing wrong. Things happen, we are human beings, we have to deal the best way with it and support each other."

Police are investigating the incident involving Zaluska but have not confirmed reports that any other Premiership players were involved.

A number of footballers were reportedly in the area at the time, and Dundee United defender Mark Wilson said on Wednesday that he tended to Zaluska after the incident.

"Mark Wilson would like to clarify matters regarding himself," a spokesperson said on behalf of 30-year-old Wilson.

"Mark was out for a meal with his wife and some other couples. On his way home with his wife, they came across his friend and former team-mate Lukasz Zaluska.

"Mark tried to calm a matter down and latterly to help Lukasz as he was in a distressed situation."