Dagenham & Redbridge manager Wayne Burnett has said his players must improve in order to arrest their slide down the League Two table.

The Daggers have only won two of their last 10 league games and are now three points above the drop zone.

"It is incredibly frustrating because I know what these players are capable of," he told BBC London 94.9.

"We need to be better because if we are not we are going to be in a relegation dogfight. We probably are already."

Burnett led Dagenham to a ninth-placed finish in League Two last season but on the eve of the new campaign said the east London side had to be realistic about their ambitions this year - adding survival was their first target.

"It's not about the pressure," added the 43-year-old.

"Ultimately it's doesn't matter how well you play - it's about winning football matches. We have got to win and we haven't done so.

"You look at the teams underneath us in the league and all their managers have gone. I'm laughing but it's not funny."

Burnett saw his side beaten 3-1 at Luton Town on Tuesday and afterwards bemoaned individual errors for their defeat.

"We caused our own problems again and it is costing us," he said. "I am the manager and the buck stops with me.

"The boys work incredibly hard, and they always have done, but we can spend 50 hours a week on the training field - I can't legislate for mistakes.

"You look at the teams and think there's not much between them, and we lose 3-1.

"I will scratch my head and think 'where do we go?' I will have to dust myself down, dust the players down and go again.

"We need to turn this on its head."