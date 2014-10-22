Last updated on .From the section Football

Officials said 650 people were in the Khimki Arena

Europe's governing body Uefa says no rules were broken despite fans being present at CSKA Moscow's "behind closed doors" match with Manchester City.

However, the organisation says it will review its policy to seek alternatives.

Uefa ordered CSKA to play three Champions League home games without any fans present as punishment for a series of offences including racist chanting.

City plan to complain to Uefa over its stance after 650 vocal fans backed the home side in the 2-2 draw.

The Premier League champions do not believe the presence of supporters influenced the result but they feel the "behind closed doors" ruling was not adhered to.

City captain Vincent Kompany earlier complained his side had been punished unfairly with their supporters also banned from the Khimki Arena.

"Why the hell do we not have any fans here? What have our fans done wrong? There's no fairness in it," he said.

A Uefa statement read: "Following the match between CSKA Moscow and Manchester City, Uefa has reviewed the officials' reports and found no breach of the conditions related to a match played behind closed doors that make part of the disciplinary decision.

"Only people who were allowed to enter the stadium (clubs delegations, media, security staff, Uefa and guests of sponsorship partners) attended the match with no record of inappropriate behaviour.

"However, Uefa is reviewing the 'behind-closed-doors' policy to see if alternative solutions could be implemented in the future."

City were pegged back on Tuesday despite taking a 2-0 lead in the first half, and are without a win from their opening three games in Group E.

Danny Mills - BBC Radio 5 live "I never quite understood why it was being played in Russia anyway. I always thought it was a massive advantage to Moscow. "It's a pitch they train on regularly at a stadium they play at regularly - it will be familiar to them. Manchester City having to go there makes it just as difficult. "Uefa should have been a lot stronger and perhaps have made them play at a neutral venue or all their games away from home."

"You say no fans, all of a sudden you turn up and the team who has no fans is Man City. So who's getting punished? Who's being done for racism, Man City or Moscow?" added 28-year-old Belgian Kompany.

A number of Manchester City fans were turned away from the stadium

City brought the issue about supporters to the attention of Uefa.

Meanwhile, Uefa may order clubs to allow only women and children into European matches as punishment for racist behaviour by fans.

The authority's president, Michel Platini, will put forward the issue for discussion by European football's chiefs after a successful use of the scheme in Turkey in 2011, where Fenerbahce imposed the rule after a series of hooliganism incidents.

Pellegrini blames cold Moscow weather

Uefa chief of press Pedro Pinto said: "The president has suggested an idea where instead of having empty stadiums only women and children are allowed into the match.

"This is just an idea at this stage but Mr Platini is open to discussing it inside Uefa to see if it is better overall for fans and for the image of football."

City are third after three games with their remaining matches at home to CSKA Moscow and Bayern Munich before a trip to Roma, who were thrashed 7-1 at home by Bayern.