Algeria hit new high in Fifa world rankings

Algeria have climbed to their highest ever position in Fifa's world rankings after being placed 15th on the global list for October.

The Desert Foxes, who in June took over from Ivory Coast as the top-ranked team in Africa, moved up five places.

Cape Verde also made good gains, rising eight places globally and three places on the continental list.

But the biggest rise came from Togo, who rocketed 73 places and crept into Africa's top 10.

Africa's top 10 in October's Fifa rankings - global ranking in brackets:

1. Algeria (15)

2. Ivory Coast (25)

3. Tunisia (31)

4. Cape Verde (33)

5. Ghana (35)

6. Egypt (38)

7. Cameroon (40)

8. Senegal (41)

9. Nigeria (42)

10. Togo (52)