Friday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are planning to raid Alex McLeish's new side Genk for Senegal international Kara Mbodj. (Express)

South Africa-based businessman Dave King is convinced he can still achieve his dream of saving Rangers with a financial package for the stricken club. (Scottish Sun)

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley snubbed King's pleas to meet for takeover talks, although Sandy Easdale has agreed to take a revised offer to his proxies, Blue Pitch and Margarita Holdings. (Daily Record)

Dundee United duo Paul Paton and Mark Wilson face a battle to save their careers after being embroiled in the fracas involving Celtic goalkeeper Lucasz Zaluska in the early hours of Monday morning. (Various)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright feels more attention could be paid to fixture switches as his team prepare to play three games in seven days. (The Scotsman)

Celtic manager Ronny Deila has told his players they are 90 minutes away from the last 32 of the Europa League after beating Astra 2-1 in Glasgow. (Scottish Sun)

Motherwell manager Stuart McCall says the Scotland manager Gordon Strachan took him aside to comfort him on his current woes at Fir Park. (Scottish Sun)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager John Hughes reckons Richie Foran will be manager of the club after him. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes insists there is no crisis at Pittodrie and his players are more dangerous than they were last season. (Daily Record)

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson believes the Scottish Championship is more attractive than the Premier League - and Sunday's Edinburgh derby will prove it. (Daily Record)

Livingston fear they will be hit by a points fine if the SPFL find them guilty of defaulting on tax payments at a hearing within the next week. (Scottish Star)