Sebastian Larsson: Sunderland must move on after Saints loss

Larsson was part of the Sunderland side hammered at Southampton last weekend

Midfielder Sebastian Larsson says Sunderland cannot allow their disappointment against Southampton to affect Saturday's game against Arsenal.

Larsson was part of the Black Cats side beaten 8-0 in the club's equal-record defeat last weekend and admitted the scoreline was "embarrassing".

Fans who attended the game were given ticket refunds by the players, who are eager to respond against the Gunners.

"It's a balancing act of how you deal with it," Larsson told BBC Newcastle.

Sebastian Larsson on Sunderland's defeat by Southampton "We've analysed it and hopefully it will never happen again."

"You have to feel the pain from such an embarrassing defeat but then, at the same time, you can't dwell on it for too long as the game is coming up.

"We've dealt with it, we've got to remind ourselves there were a lot of positives early on in the season."

Gus Poyet's Wearsiders have only lost two of their eight Premier League matches so far, although have also won just once.

The Sweden international midfielder, up against his former club if selected, said the inquest into the loss at St Mary's had been healthy.

"There's been a lot of honest conversation," he added.

"We've had to go through the game which wasn't the most pleasant thing, but I suppose that's what you have to deal with when you come across a defeat like that.

"We've analysed it and hopefully it will never happen again."