Lyon v Marseille

Match ends, Lyon 1, Marseille 0.
Line-ups
Lyon
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Lopes
- 13Jallet
- 5BisevacBooked at 48mins
- 23Umtiti
- 3Bedimo
- 21Gonalons
- 12FerriSubstituted forMvuembaat 78'minutes
- 24Tolisso
- 8GourcuffSubstituted forMalbranqueat 85'minutes
- 10Lacazette
- 18FekirSubstituted forN'Jieat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Zeffane
- 4Koné
- 17Malbranque
- 19Yattara
- 20N'Jie
- 28Mvuemba
- 30Gorgelin
Marseille
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 30Mandanda
- 20RomaoBooked at 21mins
- 3N'Koulou
- 15MorelBooked at 8minsSubstituted forAlessandriniat 73'minutes
- 14Thauvin
- 25Imbula
- 26Dja DjédjéSubstituted forLeminaat 36'minutes
- 23Mendy
- 10A AyewBooked at 74mins
- 17PayetSubstituted forBarradaat 78'minutes
- 9Gignac
Substitutes
- 4Doria Macedo
- 8Lemina
- 11Alessandrini
- 16Samba
- 22Batshuayi
- 24Fanni
- 27Barrada
- Referee:
- Lionel Jaffredo
- Attendance:
- 38,712
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home25
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lyon 1, Marseille 0.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Steve Mandanda.
Attempt saved. Clinton N'Jie (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette.
Foul by André-Pierre Gignac (Marseille).
Milan Bisevac (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Steed Malbranque (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette.
Foul by André Ayew (Marseille).
Maxime Gonalons (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Clinton N'Jie (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steed Malbranque.
Attempt saved. Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Henri Bedimo.
Foul by Florian Thauvin (Marseille).
Steed Malbranque (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Lyon. Clinton N'Jie tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon. Steed Malbranque replaces Yoann Gourcuff.
Attempt blocked. Romain Alessandrini (Marseille) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by André-Pierre Gignac with a cross.
André Ayew (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Arnold Mvuemba (Lyon).
Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Clinton N'Jie (Lyon).