French Ligue 1
LyonLyon1MarseilleMarseille0

Lyon v Marseille

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Lyon

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Lopes
  • 13Jallet
  • 5BisevacBooked at 48mins
  • 23Umtiti
  • 3Bedimo
  • 21Gonalons
  • 12FerriSubstituted forMvuembaat 78'minutes
  • 24Tolisso
  • 8GourcuffSubstituted forMalbranqueat 85'minutes
  • 10Lacazette
  • 18FekirSubstituted forN'Jieat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Zeffane
  • 4Koné
  • 17Malbranque
  • 19Yattara
  • 20N'Jie
  • 28Mvuemba
  • 30Gorgelin

Marseille

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 30Mandanda
  • 20RomaoBooked at 21mins
  • 3N'Koulou
  • 15MorelBooked at 8minsSubstituted forAlessandriniat 73'minutes
  • 14Thauvin
  • 25Imbula
  • 26Dja DjédjéSubstituted forLeminaat 36'minutes
  • 23Mendy
  • 10A AyewBooked at 74mins
  • 17PayetSubstituted forBarradaat 78'minutes
  • 9Gignac

Substitutes

  • 4Doria Macedo
  • 8Lemina
  • 11Alessandrini
  • 16Samba
  • 22Batshuayi
  • 24Fanni
  • 27Barrada
Referee:
Lionel Jaffredo
Attendance:
38,712

Match Stats

Home TeamLyonAway TeamMarseille
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home25
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lyon 1, Marseille 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lyon 1, Marseille 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Steve Mandanda.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Clinton N'Jie (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette.

  5. Post update

    Foul by André-Pierre Gignac (Marseille).

  6. Post update

    Milan Bisevac (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Steed Malbranque (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette.

  8. Post update

    Foul by André Ayew (Marseille).

  9. Post update

    Maxime Gonalons (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Clinton N'Jie (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steed Malbranque.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Henri Bedimo.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Florian Thauvin (Marseille).

  13. Post update

    Steed Malbranque (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Lyon. Clinton N'Jie tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Lyon. Steed Malbranque replaces Yoann Gourcuff.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Romain Alessandrini (Marseille) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by André-Pierre Gignac with a cross.

  17. Post update

    André Ayew (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Arnold Mvuemba (Lyon).

  19. Post update

    Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Clinton N'Jie (Lyon).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 26th October 2014

