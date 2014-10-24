Josh Thompson: Tranmere Rovers sign Colchester defender on loan

From the section

Thompson made 22 appearances for Celtic before moving back to English football

Tranmere Rovers have signed centre-back Josh Thompson on loan from Colchester United until January 2015.

The 23-year-old began his career at Stockport County before moving to Scottish champions Celtic in 2009.

Thompson has had loan spells at Rochdale, Peterborough and Chesterfield, and moved to Colchester after his short-term contract at Portsmouth expired.

The defender has not played for the U's since September 2013.