League One
Notts County1Walsall2

Notts County 1-2 Walsall

Walsall's Tom Bradshaw celebrates winner
Tom Bradshaw joined Walsall from Shrewsbury in the summer

Walsall striker Tom Bradshaw's seventh goal of the season ended Notts County's 11-match unbeaten run.

Gary Jones' own goal gave Walsall the lead in the 16th minute.

Midfielder Garry Thompson equalised just after the half-hour mark after meeting Stephen McLaughlin's cross.

But Bradshaw netted a second-half spot-kick after Haydn Hollis handled the ball, which was first adjudged to be just outside the box before the referee was overruled by his assistant.

Line-ups

Notts County

  • 1Carroll
  • 2Dumbuya
  • 28Edwards
  • 6HollisBooked at 63mins
  • 3Adams
  • 7Ismail
  • 13JonesSubstituted forWroeat 80'minutes
  • 16Noble
  • 32McLaughlinSubstituted forMurrayat 67'minutes
  • 11ThompsonSubstituted forHarradat 58'minutes
  • 36Petrasso

Substitutes

  • 8Wroe
  • 10Murray
  • 14McKenzie
  • 23Speiss
  • 25Traoré
  • 31Harrad
  • 33Cranston

Walsall

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 2Purkiss
  • 6DowningBooked at 80mins
  • 15Chambers
  • 3Taylor
  • 21CookSubstituted forBenningat 81'minutes
  • 7Chambers
  • 12Cain
  • 27Forde
  • 10SawyersSubstituted forMansetat 85'minutes
  • 9BradshawSubstituted forGrimesat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4O'Connor
  • 8Mantom
  • 11Baxendale
  • 13MacGillivray
  • 14Benning
  • 24Grimes
  • 37Manset
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
5,884

Match Stats

Home TeamNotts CountyAway TeamWalsall
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home13
Away14
Shots on Target
Home6
Away8
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Notts County 1, Walsall 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Notts County 1, Walsall 2.

Attempt missed. Shaun Harrad (Notts County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Richard O'Donnell.

Attempt saved. Liam Noble (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Ronan Murray (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Malvind Benning (Walsall).

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Ben Purkiss.

Attempt blocked. Ashley Grimes (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by James Chambers.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Ashley Grimes replaces Tom Bradshaw.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Mathieu Manset replaces Romaine Sawyers.

Attempt blocked. Nicky Wroe (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Malvind Benning replaces Jordan Cook.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Nicky Wroe replaces Gary Jones.

Booking

Paul Downing (Walsall) is shown the yellow card.

Michael Petrasso (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul Downing (Walsall).

Attempt saved. Jordan Cook (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Haydn Hollis.

Foul by Michael Petrasso (Notts County).

Michael Cain (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Ronan Murray replaces Stephen McLaughlin.

Goal!

Goal! Notts County 1, Walsall 2. Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Booking

Haydn Hollis (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.

Penalty conceded by Haydn Hollis (Notts County) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Romaine Sawyers (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Shaun Harrad replaces Garry Thompson because of an injury.

Blair Adams (Notts County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jordan Cook (Walsall).

Attempt saved. Anthony Forde (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Mustapha Dumbuya (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tom Bradshaw (Walsall).

Attempt missed. Liam Noble (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Second Half

Second Half begins Notts County 1, Walsall 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Notts County 1, Walsall 1.

Foul by Michael Petrasso (Notts County).

Adam Chambers (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City16106033171636
2Preston1594228161231
3MK Dons1483329161327
4Rochdale1582529151426
5Swindon1575331191226
6Notts County157532214826
7Peterborough168262519626
8Sheff Utd158252219326
9Oldham166732318525
10Fleetwood166461816222
11Chesterfield165562324-120
12Barnsley155462324-119
13Port Vale165472224-219
14Bradford165472022-219
15Crawley165471525-1019
16Walsall164661416-218
17Doncaster145361421-718
18Colchester164572224-217
19Coventry164572027-717
20Leyton Orient163761722-516
21Scunthorpe164391930-1115
22Gillingham163581422-814
23Yeovil163581226-1414
24Crewe1642101332-1914
View full League One table

