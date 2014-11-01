Match ends, Notts County 1, Walsall 2.
Notts County 1-2 Walsall
-
- From the section Football
Walsall striker Tom Bradshaw's seventh goal of the season ended Notts County's 11-match unbeaten run.
Gary Jones' own goal gave Walsall the lead in the 16th minute.
Midfielder Garry Thompson equalised just after the half-hour mark after meeting Stephen McLaughlin's cross.
But Bradshaw netted a second-half spot-kick after Haydn Hollis handled the ball, which was first adjudged to be just outside the box before the referee was overruled by his assistant.
Line-ups
Notts County
- 1Carroll
- 2Dumbuya
- 28Edwards
- 6HollisBooked at 63mins
- 3Adams
- 7Ismail
- 13JonesSubstituted forWroeat 80'minutes
- 16Noble
- 32McLaughlinSubstituted forMurrayat 67'minutes
- 11ThompsonSubstituted forHarradat 58'minutes
- 36Petrasso
Substitutes
- 8Wroe
- 10Murray
- 14McKenzie
- 23Speiss
- 25Traoré
- 31Harrad
- 33Cranston
Walsall
- 1O'Donnell
- 2Purkiss
- 6DowningBooked at 80mins
- 15Chambers
- 3Taylor
- 21CookSubstituted forBenningat 81'minutes
- 7Chambers
- 12Cain
- 27Forde
- 10SawyersSubstituted forMansetat 85'minutes
- 9BradshawSubstituted forGrimesat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 4O'Connor
- 8Mantom
- 11Baxendale
- 13MacGillivray
- 14Benning
- 24Grimes
- 37Manset
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 5,884
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away8
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Notts County 1, Walsall 2.
Attempt missed. Shaun Harrad (Notts County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Richard O'Donnell.
Attempt saved. Liam Noble (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Ronan Murray (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Malvind Benning (Walsall).
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Ben Purkiss.
Attempt blocked. Ashley Grimes (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by James Chambers.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Ashley Grimes replaces Tom Bradshaw.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Mathieu Manset replaces Romaine Sawyers.
Attempt blocked. Nicky Wroe (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Malvind Benning replaces Jordan Cook.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Nicky Wroe replaces Gary Jones.
Booking
Paul Downing (Walsall) is shown the yellow card.
Michael Petrasso (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Downing (Walsall).
Attempt saved. Jordan Cook (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Haydn Hollis.
Foul by Michael Petrasso (Notts County).
Michael Cain (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Ronan Murray replaces Stephen McLaughlin.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 1, Walsall 2. Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Haydn Hollis (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty conceded by Haydn Hollis (Notts County) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Romaine Sawyers (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Shaun Harrad replaces Garry Thompson because of an injury.
Blair Adams (Notts County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Cook (Walsall).
Attempt saved. Anthony Forde (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Mustapha Dumbuya (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Bradshaw (Walsall).
Attempt missed. Liam Noble (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Second Half
Second Half begins Notts County 1, Walsall 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Notts County 1, Walsall 1.
Foul by Michael Petrasso (Notts County).
Adam Chambers (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.