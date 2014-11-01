Notts County 1-2 Walsall

From the section

Tom Bradshaw joined Walsall from Shrewsbury in the summer

Walsall striker Tom Bradshaw's seventh goal of the season ended Notts County's 11-match unbeaten run.

Gary Jones' own goal gave Walsall the lead in the 16th minute.

Midfielder Garry Thompson equalised just after the half-hour mark after meeting Stephen McLaughlin's cross.

But Bradshaw netted a second-half spot-kick after Haydn Hollis handled the ball, which was first adjudged to be just outside the box before the referee was overruled by his assistant.