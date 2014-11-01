Match ends, Dundee United 3, St. Mirren 0.
Dundee United 3-0 St Mirren
Dundee United moved top of the Scottish Premiership with a comfortable victory over St Mirren at Tannadice.
Paul Paton fired in from close range as the Tangerines took the lead against the run of play before the break.
Nadir Ciftci scored on the rebound after Aidan Connolly's initial effort had been saved.
Charlie Telfer added his name to the scoresheet with his first goal for Dundee United, finishing calmly from Connolly's reverse pass.
Jackie McNamara's side replace Hamilton Academical at the summit, with Hamilton a point behind the new division leaders.
There was a lethargy about Dundee United's early play, perhaps due to the exertions of Wednesday's win on penalties against Hibernian in the League Cup, and St Mirren were much more enterprising in the first half.
Callum Ball flicked a Sean Kelly cross towards goal and Radoslaw Cierzniak turned wide, although the goalkeeper may not have known too much about it as the ball rebounded off his chest.
However, there was nothing accidental about the Polish stopper's next save as he stooped low to his left to push Adam Drury's bending shot wide.
United were struggling to gain any impetus and Mario Bilate's withdrawal due to a leg injury further hampered their efforts, with Stuart Armstrong coming on.
There were few signs of a goal and even fewer that one would come for the hosts but when Connolly got free on the right, his cross broke kindly off a defender for Paton to place the ball past Marian Kello.
The first half action did not stop there though, as Kenny McLean's free-kick bounced up off the chest of Cierzniak and Jim Goodwin won the race to the loose ball only to hoist it over.
The Buddies may have felt hard done by at the break and their afternoon took a turn for the worst early in the second period.
First, Drury was denied by Cierzniak after racing on to Thomas Reilly's pass.
Then, United's second goal arrived. Kello kept out Connolly's initial headed effort but could not prevent Turkish striker Ciftci forcing in the rebound.
And Connolly was prominent again as the home side made the game safe, slipping the ball through for Telfer to slot home.
There was a late rally from St Mirren with substitutes Ross Caldwell and James Marwod testing Cierzniak but a consolation goal did not materialise for the third-bottom side from Paisley.
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 1Cierzniak
- 2DillonBooked at 71mins
- 14Morris
- 5Fojut
- 3Townsend
- 6Paton
- 22Connolly
- 21Telfer
- 20ButcherSubstituted forDowat 68'minutes
- 7CiftciSubstituted forErskineat 74'minutes
- 19BilateSubstituted forArmstrongat 32'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Rankin
- 10Armstrong
- 12Watson
- 17Erskine
- 18Dow
- 24Spittal
- 26Szromnik
St Mirren
- 28Kello
- 2NaismithBooked at 63mins
- 4McAuslandBooked at 43mins
- 22Tesselaar
- 3Kelly
- 21TealeSubstituted forMarwoodat 61'minutes
- 6GoodwinBooked at 50mins
- 8McLeanBooked at 58mins
- 17Drury
- 14Reilly
- 16BallSubstituted forCaldwellat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Marwood
- 12Ridgers
- 18Yaqub
- 19Brown
- 20Williams
- 29Caldwell
- 30Baird
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
- Attendance:
- 6,808
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee United 3, St. Mirren 0.
Attempt saved. Thomas Reilly (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Jaroslaw Fojut (Dundee United).
James Marwood (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. James Marwood (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Radoslaw Cierzniak.
Chris Erskine (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Marwood (St. Mirren).
Attempt saved. Ross Caldwell (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Paul Paton (Dundee United).
Kenny McLean (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Conor Townsend.
Attempt blocked. Kenny McLean (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Jaroslaw Fojut (Dundee United).
Kenny McLean (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Paul Paton (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Chris Erskine (Dundee United).
Jeroen Tesselaar (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Chris Erskine replaces Nadir Ciftci.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 3, St. Mirren 0. Charlie Telfer (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aidan Connolly.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Sean Kelly.
Booking
Sean Dillon (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Sean Dillon (Dundee United).
Sean Kelly (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jaroslaw Fojut (Dundee United).
Kenny McLean (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Marc McAusland.
Attempt blocked. Charlie Telfer (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Ryan Dow replaces Calum Butcher.
Attempt missed. Stuart Armstrong (Dundee United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Jason Naismith (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card.
Stuart Armstrong (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Naismith (St. Mirren).
Attempt saved. Calum Butcher (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. James Marwood replaces Gary Teale.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Ross Caldwell replaces Callum Ball.
Booking
Kenny McLean (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Aidan Connolly (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 2, St. Mirren 0. Nadir Ciftci (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Charlie Telfer.