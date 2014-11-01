Hull City 0-1 Southampton

Victor Wanyama's effort after three minutes stunned the home support

Wanyama hits 40-yard strike

Hull keeper Jakupovic at fault on home debut

Long twice goes close against former club

Saints have won seven of last eight league matches

Victor Wanyama's superb chip was enough to extend Southampton's stunning start to the Premier League season and keep the pressure on leaders Chelsea.

The Kenyan midfielder capitalised on a poor clearance from third-choice Hull keeper Eldin Jakupovic after only three minutes.

Victory was Saints' seventh in eight league games and kept Chelsea's lead at the top to four points.

Hull, meanwhile, slipped to 13th, three points above the relegation zone.

Media playback is not supported on this device Wanyama goal incredible - Koeman

Southampton are five points clear of third-placed Manchester City, who face Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Jakupovic made a nightmare start to his home debut when his hurried clearance found Wanyama, who clipped a delightful 40-yard chip over the keeper and into an empty net in the third minute.

When they had finished celebrating the goal, the Southampton fans launched into a chant of "We're going to win the league".

Hatem Ben Arfa and the lively Robbie Brady went close for Hull before the nervous Jakupovic, a Switzerland international, dithered over a through ball and was fortunate to see ex-Tiger Shane Long's header loop over him and bounce wide.

Media playback is not supported on this device Hull got worse as game went on - Bruce

In a second half of few chances, Southampton were once again the dominant force.

Steven Davis was denied at close range by Jakupovic, while substitute Sadio Mane, from three yards out, could not convert Dusan Tadic's cross.

In stoppage time, Graziano Pelle, side-footed wide from almost the same spot, but it mattered little as Southampton secured victory and a fifth clean sheet in six matches.

Hull manager Steve Bruce: "If we're going to be honest, the longer it went the worse we became.

"We huffed and puffed and nothing came of it. It's a terrific finish but it was a horrible mistake by us. To hit it first time was great on their behalf but awful for us.

"He's (Hull goalkeeper Jakupovic) has done so well, waited patiently for his chance and after that (the goal) pulled off some good saves.

"Southampton have got a superb work rate and they defend from the front. They have a terrific attitude about them. You have to say 'well played' to them. You have to give the new manager a pat on the back. It's no fluke."

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman: "It was a fantastic goal, incredible. He played an amazing game today.

"The team has incredible spirit and very good ambition. That makes it an easy job.

"We had a lot of changes (in the summer) but we brought good players in and they are adapting very fast. I am proud of that because that means a lot for the coach."

Wanyama's superb strike was his third goal of the season

Southampton boss Ronald Koeman celebrates with his players

Saints defender Toby Alderweireld posted this picture on Instagram from the dressing room