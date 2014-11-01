Match ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Brechin City 2.
Stenhousemuir 1-2 Brechin City
Brechin won the battle of two League One sides as they came from behind to beat Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup.
The home side led after an own goal by Darren McCormack, the defender heading past keeper Graeme Smith while off balance as the ball was drilled across.
But the match turned after 52 minutes when Ryan Ferguson fed Kyle McAusland to fire into the top left corner.
Ray McKinnon's men gradually took charge, and Bobby Barr converted a penalty after a foul on Andy Jackson.
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1Fleming
- 2Duncan
- 3Greacen
- 4McMillanSubstituted forSummersat 68'minutes
- 5Lithgow
- 7ReidSubstituted forDicksonat 66'minutes
- 8FauldsBooked at 45mins
- 6MillarSubstituted forHodgeat 11'minutes
- 11Eddington
- 9McMenamin
- 10Walsh
Substitutes
- 12Meechan
- 14Summers
- 15Hodge
- 16Dickson
- 17Smith
- 18Watt
- 19Grehan
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 2McNeilBooked at 77mins
- 5McLauchlan
- 4McCormack
- 3Hamilton
- 7BarrBooked at 37mins
- 6Fusco
- 8McAusland
- 10FergusonSubstituted forMcLeanat 89'minutes
- 9JacksonBooked at 82mins
- 11Thomson
Substitutes
- 12McLean
- 14Cameron
- 15McCormack
- 16Molloy
- 21O'Neil
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 451
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Brechin City 2.
Foul by Robert Thomson (Brechin City).
Ciaran Summers (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Bobby Barr (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Robbie Duncan (Stenhousemuir).
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Paul McLean replaces Ryan Ferguson.
Attempt saved. Sean Dickson (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Brechin City 2. Bobby Barr (Brechin City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty Brechin City. Andy Jackson draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Bryan Hodge (Stenhousemuir) after a foul in the penalty area.
Gary Fusco (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bryan Hodge (Stenhousemuir).
Booking
Andy Jackson (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ewan McNeil (Brechin City).
Fraser Eddington (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Stewart Greacen.
Attempt saved. Kristopher Faulds (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Andy Jackson (Brechin City).
Bryan Hodge (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Gerry McLauchlan.
Booking
Ewan McNeil (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ewan McNeil (Brechin City).
Fraser Eddington (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Robert Thomson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stewart Greacen (Stenhousemuir).
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Stewart Greacen.
Attempt saved. Kristopher Faulds (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.
Attempt missed. Sean Dickson (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Ciaran Summers replaces Ross McMillan because of an injury.
Bobby Barr (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Robbie Duncan (Stenhousemuir).
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Sean Dickson replaces Jamie Reid.
Foul by Gerry McLauchlan (Brechin City).
(Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Bobby Barr (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bryan Hodge (Stenhousemuir).
Foul by Gary Fusco (Brechin City).