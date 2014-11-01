Stenhousemuir 1-2 Brechin City

Brechin won the battle of two League One sides as they came from behind to beat Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup.

The home side led after an own goal by Darren McCormack, the defender heading past keeper Graeme Smith while off balance as the ball was drilled across.

But the match turned after 52 minutes when Ryan Ferguson fed Kyle McAusland to fire into the top left corner.

Ray McKinnon's men gradually took charge, and Bobby Barr converted a penalty after a foul on Andy Jackson.