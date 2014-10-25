BBC Sport - Sunderland 0-2 Arsenal: Arsenal performance pleases Wenger

Arsenal performance pleases Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is pleased that his side managed to take all three points and keep a clean sheet in their 2-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Alexis Sanchez capitalised on a poor passback from Wes Brown to put Arsenal ahead after 29 minutes and Sanchez added to his tally in the final minutes after goalkeeper Vito Mannone's error.

It was just Arsenal's third win in eight Premier League games.



