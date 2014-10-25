Alex Neil's Hamilton side remain top of the Premiership despite their 2-0 defeat at Dens Park

Hamilton manager Alex Neil reckons his league-leaders were unlucky to slip to a 2-0 defeat away to Dundee.

Accies passed up a host of first-half chances before goals from David Clarkson and Greg Stewart won it, ending Hamilton's 11-game unbeaten run.

"I didn't think the better team won the game," said Neil.

"Dundee took their chances and credit to them, they'll be happy, but we're disappointed because I felt we created enough to certainly get something."

And he added: "I was disappointed. In the first half we had three or four real good opportunities where we could have done better and to lose the first goal from a set-piece was disappointing as well."

Accies set a new club top-flight clean sheet record in the match, surpassing their previous mark of 416 minutes, but Neil was more concerned about the result.

And he's hoping for better when his side travel to face Aberdeen in the League Cup in midweek.

"It's pleasing to have that [clean sheet] record but our main priority today was to come up and win the match, and I thought first-half we did enough to get something from it," he said.

"We're disappointed as a group because second-half we probably should've played a bit better and first half we should have taken the chances we created.

"We hope we can go up and play as well as we did in the first half, and hopefully take that performance into the second half as well. Hopefully when we get the chances we can put them away and defend a bit better than we did at the goals today. We'll try and pick it back up for Wednesday."