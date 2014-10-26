Everton boss Roberto Martinez says a 3-1 victory away to Burnley caps off a "special week" for the Toffees after holding Lille to a 0-0 draw in the Europa League on Thursday.

Samuel Eto'o's early bullet header was swiftly cancelled out by Danny Ings before Romelu Lukaku's scuffed shot found the left corner. Eto'o then made the points certain with a superbly curled shot before being denied a hat-trick by the post.

Victory gave Everton successive league wins for the first time since April.