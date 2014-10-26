BBC Sport - Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle: Mauricio Pochettino rues 'crazy' goal

Pochettino unhappy with 'crazy' goal

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says he was unhappy with the "crazy" goal that his side conceded in their 2-1 defeat at home to Newcastle.

Spurs took the lead through Emmanuel Adebayor but Sammy Ameobi equalised just 10 seconds into the second half before Ayoze Perez scored the winner.

Pochettino's side have just one win in their last seven league games.

Top videos

Video

Pochettino unhappy with 'crazy' goal

Video

Chelsea need to improve to win more trophies - Hazard

Video

Watch the BBC's World Cup 2018 trailer

Video

Wembley pays emotional FA Cup final tribute to Wilkins

Video

Watch: Deadpool's opening gambit for FA Cup final

Video

Great names & great FA Cup goals: Man Utd v Chelsea

Video

How well does London Lions' star know his head coach?

Top Stories