Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says he was unhappy with the "crazy" goal that his side conceded in their 2-1 defeat at home to Newcastle.

Spurs took the lead through Emmanuel Adebayor but Sammy Ameobi equalised just 10 seconds into the second half before Ayoze Perez scored the winner.

Pochettino's side have just one win in their last seven league games.