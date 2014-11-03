Crystal Palace 1-3 Sunderland

Steven Fletcher opened the scoring in the first half with this header

Fletcher scores twice - taking his season's tally to four

Sunderland win on a Monday for first time since April 2002

Jedinak sent off for Palace

Steven Fletcher scored twice as Sunderland beat Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park to lift themselves out of the Premier League's relegation zone.

Fletcher gave the Black Cats the lead when he headed home a cross, but Palace drew level when Wes Brown turned the ball into his own net from close range.

Jordi Gomez restored the visitors' lead with a low shot before Palace captain Mile Jedinak was sent off after being shown a second yellow card.

Fletcher then stroked home late on.

The injury-time strike capped a battling performance by Sunderland, who showed real resolve to bounce back from being beaten 8-0 by Southampton in their previous away match.

It also ended their unwelcome record of not having won on a Monday in 20 previous attempts.

Since August 2013, Sunderland have scored 10 own goals - more than any of their players have scored individually at the right end in that period

They needed some good fortune, with Palace having a strong penalty appeal turned down in the first minute when Santiago Vergini brought down Fraizer Campbell.

But the visitors went in front just after the half-hour mark with the first real chance of the match - Fletcher powering home Patrick van Aanholt's left-wing cross after the full-back was played onside by Brede Hangeland.

Sunderland were given another let-off from the restart as Van Aanholt's clumsy challenge on Wilfried Zaha sent the winger sprawling.

Media playback is not supported on this device Decisions change games - Warnock

Referee Phil Dowd again turned down loud penalty appeals, with Van Aanholt subsequently leaving the field on a stretcher with a dislocated shoulder.

Sunderland continued to stifle Palace as the hosts struggled to get their wide players into good positions, and when Zaha and Yannick Bolasie did find space, their end product was often disappointing.

The Eagles did pull level, though, as Brown found his own net as he attempted to clear Campbell's backheel into the six-yard box. It was the sixth own goal of Brown's career, compared to the four he has netted at the other end.

Media playback is not supported on this device Sometimes you need the luck - Poyet

But Sunderland continued to dominate in midfield and were rewarded when Gomez hit a left-footed shot across Costel Pantilimon from the edge of the area.

Jedinak's second yellow card - which rules him out of Saturday's match at Manchester United - came for a kick out at Gomez in the centre of the pitch.

And Fletcher sealed victory when he collected Liam Bridcutt's pass and took a touch before slotting home.

Sunderland boss Gus Poyet: "The win means a lot, more than anyone can think. It was a difficult couple of weeks, where it looked like everything we had done earlier in the season was thrown away.

"This result is a confirmation that I knew we were better than the Southampton game. We feel like we are a proper team today.

"I couldn't believe we scored another own goal. Wes Brown could not believe it himself. I don't know if you can train that out of players but we need to get back to basics."

Crystal Palace's shooting was often wayward and they registered just one effort on target

Sunderland goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon, left, came into the side after Vito Mannone was dropped

Only Manchester United and Swansea have seen as many red cards (3) as Palace in the Premier League this season