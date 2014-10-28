Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says the club are in "uncharted territory", after beating West Brom 2-1 to reach the the last eight of the League Cup for the first time.

The Championship side led when Eunan O'Kane scored his first goal of the season, and although West Brom levelled through a Tommy Elphick own goal, Callum Wilson put the Cherries back in front almost immediately.

Bournemouth's team contained 10 changes from the side that beat Birmingham 8-0 on Saturday.