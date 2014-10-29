Fulham: Kit Symons appointed Cottagers manager

Symons has led Fulham to four wins from his seven league games in temporary charge

Fulham have appointed Kit Symons as manager of the Championship side.

The 43-year-old had been in charge on an interim basis following the sacking of Felix Magath last month.

Since Symons took over on 18 September, Fulham have won five of their nine games.

"We've been a different football club, on and off the pitch, since Kit stepped in as our caretaker manager. His passion for Fulham is evident and contagious," chairman Shahid Khan said.

"I believe the promise ahead of him is extremely bright. Above all, Kit understands and is committed to our goals, and he knows there is much work ahead."

Fulham were bottom of the Championship table with one point from their opening seven games of the campaign when Symons, who spent three years at Craven Cottage during his playing days, became caretaker manager.

Since then, the former Wales international has picked up 13 points from a possible 21, and the Whites are now three points above the relegation zone.

Symons has been handed a contract until the end of the 2015-16 season.