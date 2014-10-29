Newcastle United winger Sammy Ameobi tells BBC Newcastle that scoring his first Premier League goal, in his 34th game, is the first step in emerging from the shadow of his elder brother.

Shola left St James' Park in the summer after 14 years and 79 goals, and his 22-year-old sibling finally opening his Magpies league account by equalising nine seconds into the second-half of their 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.