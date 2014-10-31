Friday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers Supporters Trust has formed a company - Flesher Haugh - to promote a range of fanwear, with all profits raised being used to buy shares and give fans more say in the running of their club as they try to take on Ibrox shareholder and powerbroker Mike Ashley, the owner of Sports Direct, at his own merchandising game. (Daily Record)

Rangers interim executive chairman David Somers has hinted that Derek Llambias, who was Rangers shareholder Mike Ashley's right-hand man at Newcastle United, may not end up being the Glasgow club's new chief executive despite being appointed a consultant as he has not yet applied for the job. (The Scotsman)

The Well Society was last night locked in talks with the Motherwell board in an attempt to save its dream of fan ownership of the Scottish Premiership club, having been warned that they will be sold to the highest bidder if the supporters fail to raise £1m by the end of next month.(The Sun)

Celtic manager Ronny Deila believes on-loan striker John Guidetti is prepared to give up the possibility of more lucrative employment elsewhere in order to sign a permanent deal with the Scottish champions should Manchester City not offer the Swede a new contract beyond next summer. (The Scotsman)

Celtic can afford a package to keep in-form John Guidetti with the Scottish champions, according to manager Ronny Deila, but only if the on-loan Manchester City striker is realistic about his wage demands. (Daily Record, print edition)

Celtic manager Ronny Deila has reiterated the club's intention to stand behind Aleksandar Tonev and appeal against the on-loan Aston Villa winger's seven-match suspension for racially abusing Aberdeen defender Shay Logan.(The Scotsman)

Robert Snodgrass says he could be out injured long beyond his expected return in January

Kilmarnock manager Allan Johnston has criticised Celtic defender Virgil van Dijk for the tackle that could leave striker Michael Ngoo on the sidelines for months.(The Sun)

Hull City and Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass has revealed that he could be out of football longer than expected - until the end of the season - following the knee injury he picked up in the first game of the season against QPR. (Daily Record, print edition)

Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert has revealed that right-back Alan Hutton is struggling to recover from injury ahead of the Euro 2016 qualifier against Republic of Ireland, for whom Everton midfielder Darron Gibson is likely to be passed fit. (The Herald, print edition)

Scotland could be restricted to 2,500 tickets for their Euro 2016 qualifier against Republic of Ireland in Dublin next June in retaliation for allocating the Irish support just over 3,000 for the meeting at Celtic Park on 14 November. (The Daily Telegraph, print edition)

John Delaney, chief executive of the Football Association of Ireland, has accused his Scottish counterparts of bad manners in the way it has allocated tickets for next month's Euro 2016 qualifier.(The Herald)

St Mirren manager Tommy Craig says he dispensed with the services of sports psychologist Steven Turnbull because he himself can handle the mental pressures on his players. (The Sun, print edition)

Dundee United goalkeeper Rado Cierzniak has revealed that thinking of his daughter calmed his nerves and helped him save two penalties in Wednesday's Scottish League Cup shoot-out victory over Hibernian. (Daily Mail)

Hamilton Academical striker Mickael Antoine-Curier hopes to continue to build on his five goals in 10 goals so he can earn a move back to English football a decade after leaving Grimsby Town. (Daily Record, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh, decimated by a cruel barrage of injuries ahead of facing Leinster, have had to parachute one amateur club player with no previous experience of operating in professional rugby straight into the starting XV, where he will play alongside a 19-year-old on a professional 'Elite Development' contract but who has not yet played a competitive game at this level. (The Scotsman)

Glasgow Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend was forced to make sweeping changes to his side to face Treviso because Scotland selectors have held back 16 players for the national side preparing to face Argentina next week. (The Times, print edition)