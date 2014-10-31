Southend United's Lee Barnard makes Stevenage loan move

Lee Barnard
Barnard scored 35 goals in 75 league games during his first Southend spell between 2008 and 2010

Stevenage have signed striker Lee Barnard on a one-month loan deal, according to his club Southend United.

The 30-year-old returned to Roots Hall, initially on loan, for a second spell in January.

But he has made just two League Two starts this season and his only goal of the campaign came on the opening day in a 1-0 win at Accrington.

Boro travel to Tranmere on Saturday looking for only their second away victory of the season.

