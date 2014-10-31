Matthew Lund: Rochdale midfielder signs new contract

Lund spent time in the youth system at Stoke but failed to make a first-team appereance

Rochdale midfielder Matthew Lund has agreed a new contract until 2016.

The 23-year-old moved to Dale after his release by Stoke and his contract was due to expire next summer.

Lund was a key figure in his first season at Spotland last year, scoring nine goals in all competitions as the club were promoted from League Two.

"I'm really pleased that he has signed. He's a quality player who is well liked and respected in the changing room," boss Keith Hill told the club website.

A former Northern Ireland Under-21 international, Lund progressed through the Crewe youth system and has had loan spells at Hereford, Oldham, Bristol Rovers and Southend.