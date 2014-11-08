Reading 0-1 Charlton Athletic

Igor Vetokele was a summer signing from FC Copenhagen.

Igor Vetokele settled a scrappy game at the Madejski as his header gave Charlton a win against Reading to take his side up to eighth in the table.

The hosts went close through Glenn Murray's header and had the better of the chances until the Addicks scored.

Chris Solly got free to swing in a cross and Angolan Vetokele flicked home his eighth goal of the season.

The home side then saw Oliver Norwood hit the post from 20 yards but they could not find a way through.

After Charlton's opener they were content to sit back and soak up the pressure from Reading - who dominated the play.

Murray's low effort from outside the area was comfortably saved by Stephen Henderson, who also denied Jamie Mackie as the game wore on.

Charlton could have doubled their lead on the break near the end but substitute George Tucudean was twice denied by Adam Federici.

Reading boss Nigel Adkins:

"We had 20 shots, 35 crosses, 12 corners and we got beaten 1-0. I thought we started in a way that we could go on and win the game.

"Then Charlton have had the one cross into the box and scored from it. It gave them something to defend and they did it very well."

Charlton boss Bob Peeters:

"It was a great team effort.

"I was very proud of my players, it was a very professional performance. We stood our ground and managed to keep the result."