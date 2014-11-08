Match ends, Reading 0, Charlton Athletic 1.
Reading 0-1 Charlton Athletic
Igor Vetokele settled a scrappy game at the Madejski as his header gave Charlton a win against Reading to take his side up to eighth in the table.
The hosts went close through Glenn Murray's header and had the better of the chances until the Addicks scored.
Chris Solly got free to swing in a cross and Angolan Vetokele flicked home his eighth goal of the season.
The home side then saw Oliver Norwood hit the post from 20 yards but they could not find a way through.
After Charlton's opener they were content to sit back and soak up the pressure from Reading - who dominated the play.
Murray's low effort from outside the area was comfortably saved by Stephen Henderson, who also denied Jamie Mackie as the game wore on.
Charlton could have doubled their lead on the break near the end but substitute George Tucudean was twice denied by Adam Federici.
Reading boss Nigel Adkins:
"We had 20 shots, 35 crosses, 12 corners and we got beaten 1-0. I thought we started in a way that we could go on and win the game.
"Then Charlton have had the one cross into the box and scored from it. It gave them something to defend and they did it very well."
Charlton boss Bob Peeters:
"It was a great team effort.
"I was very proud of my players, it was a very professional performance. We stood our ground and managed to keep the result."
Line-ups
Reading
- 1Federici
- 3KellySubstituted forBlackmanat 79'minutes
- 15Hector
- 5Pearce
- 2Gunter
- 19MackieSubstituted forPogrebnyakat 87'minutes
- 23Williams
- 6Norwood
- 11ObitaBooked at 86mins
- 10CoxBooked at 74minsSubstituted forRobson-Kanuat 77'minutes
- 20Murray
Substitutes
- 7Pogrebnyak
- 9Robson-Kanu
- 16Akpan
- 22Blackman
- 25Taylor
- 31Andersen
- 35Cooper
Charlton
- 1Henderson
- 20Solly
- 26Ben Haim
- 6Bikey Amougou
- 21Fox
- 24Cousins
- 17Buyens
- 4JacksonBooked at 90mins
- 11HarriottSubstituted forTucudeanat 81'minutes
- 7Berg GudmundssonBooked at 88minsSubstituted forBulotat 88'minutes
- 14VetokeleSubstituted forCoquelinat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Wilson
- 3Gomez
- 8Bulot
- 12Coquelin
- 15Onyewu
- 29Tucudean
- 30Pope
- Referee:
- Neil Swarbrick
- Attendance:
- 16,989
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home12
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Reading 0, Charlton Athletic 1.
Attempt missed. Nick Blackman (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Johnnie Jackson (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hal Robson-Kanu (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Johnnie Jackson (Charlton Athletic).
Foul by Jordan Obita (Reading).
George Tucudean (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Michael Hector (Reading) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Johnnie Jackson.
Michael Hector (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Francis Coquelin (Charlton Athletic).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Glenn Murray (Reading) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Frédéric Bulot replaces Johann Berg Gudmundsson.
Booking
Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Michael Hector (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Charlton Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Pavel Pogrebnyak replaces Jamie Mackie.
Booking
Jordan Obita (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jordan Obita (Reading).
Jordan Cousins (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. George Tucudean (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. George Tucudean (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Johann Berg Gudmundsson.
Daniel Williams (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yoni Buyens (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt missed. Glenn Murray (Reading) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Gunter with a cross.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Stephen Henderson.
Attempt saved. Jamie Mackie (Reading) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Glenn Murray.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. George Tucudean replaces Callum Harriott.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Nick Blackman replaces Stephen Kelly.
Attempt blocked. Johnnie Jackson (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Hal Robson-Kanu replaces Simon Cox.
Foul by Glenn Murray (Reading).
Francis Coquelin (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Michael Hector (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Johnnie Jackson (Charlton Athletic).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match André Bikey (Charlton Athletic) because of an injury.
Booking
Simon Cox (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.