Match ends, Middlesbrough 0, Bournemouth 0.
Middlesbrough 0-0 Bournemouth
Bournemouth failed to extend their winning run to seven as they were held by fellow Championship high-fliers Middlesbrough at the Riverside.
Both sides had the chance to go into the international break at the division's summit with a win but the draw leaves Derby top by a point.
Boro's Adam Reach went closest to scoring when his 20-yard first-half drive smacked the crossbar.
Matt Ritchie had a fierce volley tipped over for the visitors.
On this evidence both sides will be there or thereabouts come the end of the season, with entertaining, attractive football backed up by strong defensive performances.
Eddie Howe's Cherries, unseated at the top by Derby's lunchtime win against Wolves, were on a run of six straight victories that led to his October manager of the month award.
However, a season's best crowd of 22,930 at a vibrant Riverside, buoyed by the hosts' own three-win streak, presented a lively atmosphere and the visitors initially struggled to impose themselves on a confident Teesside outfit.
Boro possessed the best defensive record in the division before kick-off and it showed as the division's player of the month Callum Wilson was kept quiet, while their fluid forward line troubled the visitors.
Reach's clean strike rattled the Bournemouth crossbar and Lee Tomlin's footwork and skill twice put him in good positions but the finish was lacking.
At the other end Wilson's cross was acrobatically bicycle-kicked straight at Dimi Konstantopoulos by Ritchie, who was again foiled when the Greek palmed a venomous volley over the top.
The stalemate scoreline belied the quality of the football and the second period was equally open as both sides pushed for a breakthrough.
Clear-cut chances proved harder to come by for both sides, as Tomlin's cushioned chip for Kike skidded agonisingly away from the Spaniard, while for Bournemouth a string of crosses rolled tantalisingly untouched across the Middlesbrough box.
Passing by both sides became less crisp and precise as the daylight faded although there were still moments of danger, notably when Konstantopoulos did well to clutch an awkward half-volley from Marc Pugh.
The crowd kept up their intensity in the chilly November air but were not to be rewarded with a goal for their efforts as Simon Hooper blew for full-time after an absorbing contest.
Middlesbrough head coach Aitor Karanka:
"I'm very happy, it was a very difficult game. Before the game it was excited and in the game the players were a bit anxious. It's a new situation for us and we were playing one of the best teams in the league.
"This is the kind of game we have had bad moments before but the crowd was perfect, this is when you need your people and they were brilliant. I want to say thanks.
"It's one year since I arrived here and if you look at the table one year ago we were outside the play-off positions. But now we are in there.
"We know how difficult it is but if we keep working this way we'll secure our objectives. We're confident. We've got seven points from three games against three good teams."
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe:
"We started positively and we set up positively but we know Boro are a good side, so we are happy with point, but the mentality of the side means we are disappointed.
"We were aware Middlesbrough was going to be a tough examination, but we've done well on the road.
"These are exciting times for us. Last year were getting beaten heavily on the road, but this year we've picked up some valuable points and this was a valuable point.
"The atmosphere from the crowd was good for Boro and they were very strong, but I felt we could have won."
Line-ups
Middlesbrough
- 13Konstantopoulos
- 5Fredericks
- 4Ayala
- 6GibsonBooked at 44mins
- 3Friend
- 7Leadbitter
- 8ClaytonBooked at 35mins
- 33WildschutSubstituted forKikeat 45'minutes
- 10TomlinSubstituted forVossenat 80'minutes
- 20Reach
- 23BamfordSubstituted forAdomahat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Kike
- 18Whitehead
- 21Vossen
- 24Nsue
- 27Adomah
- 29Veljkovic
- 40Mejias
Bournemouth
- 31Boruc
- 2FrancisBooked at 30mins
- 5Elphick
- 3S Cook
- 11Daniels
- 30RitchieSubstituted forFraserat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8ArterBooked at 76mins
- 6Surman
- 7Pugh
- 18KermorgantSubstituted forPitmanat 74'minutes
- 13C Wilson
Substitutes
- 1Camp
- 4Gosling
- 9Rantie
- 10Pitman
- 14Harte
- 15A Smith
- 20Fraser
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 22,930
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 0, Bournemouth 0.
Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough).
Booking
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth).
George Friend (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Adam Reach (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth).
George Friend (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Middlesbrough. Grant Leadbitter tries a through ball, but Albert Adomah is caught offside.
Hand ball by Jelle Vossen (Middlesbrough).
Artur Boruc (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kike (Middlesbrough).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Middlesbrough).
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Jelle Vossen replaces Lee Tomlin.
Offside, Bournemouth. Tommy Elphick tries a through ball, but Callum Wilson is caught offside.
Foul by Callum Wilson (Bournemouth).
George Friend (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marc Pugh (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ryan Fraser.
Offside, Middlesbrough. Grant Leadbitter tries a through ball, but Daniel Ayala is caught offside.
Booking
Harry Arter (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Harry Arter (Bournemouth).
Lee Tomlin (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Ryan Fraser replaces Matt Ritchie.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Brett Pitman replaces Yann Kermorgant.
Attempt missed. Adam Reach (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by George Friend with a cross.
Attempt saved. Marc Pugh (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charlie Daniels.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Albert Adomah replaces Patrick Bamford.
Tommy Elphick (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kike (Middlesbrough).
Foul by Yann Kermorgant (Bournemouth).
Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marc Pugh with a cross.
Foul by Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough).
Yann Kermorgant (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lee Tomlin.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Harry Arter (Bournemouth) because of an injury.