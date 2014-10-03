Manager ins and outs - November 2014

Cardiff City manager Malky Mackay
Malky Mackay was appointed by Wigan on 17 November, 325 days after being sacked by Cardiff City

BBC Sport tracks all the manager ins and outs as well as listing all the current bosses in the Premier League, Scottish Premiership, Football League and Conference.

To read October's list, visit last month's ins and outs page.

All of the managerial movements for November 2014 will appear below, followed by the full list of each club, league-by-league.

DateOutsIns
1 NovemberLeeds United - Neil Redfearn
2 NovemberMotherwell - Stuart McCall (resigned)
3 NovemberLincoln City - Gary Simpson (gardening leave)
13 NovemberBurton Albion - Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
Wigan Athletic - Uwe Rosler (sacked)
19 NovemberWigan Athletic - Malky Mackay
21 NovemberMansfield Town - Paul Cox (mutual consent)
25 NovemberCheltenham Town - Mark Yates (sacked)
26 NovemberCheltenham Town - Paul Buckle
Arsene Wenger
Premier League
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
ArsenalArsene Wenger30 Sep 1996Bruce Rioch
Aston VillaPaul Lambert2 Jun 2012Alex McLeish
BurnleySean Dyche30 Oct 2012Eddie Howe
ChelseaJose Mourinho3 Jun 2013Rafael Benitez
Crystal PalaceNeil Warnock27 Aug 2014Tony Pulis
EvertonRoberto Martinez5 Jun 2013David Moyes
Hull CitySteve Bruce8 Jun 2012Nick Barmby
Leicester CityNigel Pearson15 Nov 2011 Sven-Goran Eriksson
LiverpoolBrendan Rodgers30 May 2012Kenny Dalglish
Manchester CityManuel Pellegrini14 Jun 2013Roberto Mancini
Manchester UnitedLouis van Gaal19 May 2014David Moyes
Newcastle UnitedAlan Pardew9 Dec 2010Chris Hughton
Queens Park RangersHarry Redknapp 24 Nov 2012Mark Hughes
SouthamptonRonald Koeman16 Jun 2014Mauricio Pochettino
Stoke CityMark Hughes30 May 2013Tony Pulis
SunderlandGus Poyet8 Oct 2013Paolo Di Canio
Swansea CityGarry Monk7 May 2014Michael Laudrup
Tottenham HotspurMauricio Pochettino27 May 2014Tim Sherwood
West Bromwich AlbionAlan Irvine15 Jun 2014Pepe Mel
West Ham UnitedSam Allardyce1 Jun 2011Avram Grant
Tommy Wright
Scottish Premiership
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
AberdeenDerek McInnes6 Apr 2013Craig Brown
CelticRonny Deila6 Jun 2014Neil Lennon
DundeePaul Hartley5 Feb 2014 John Brown
Dundee UnitedJackie McNamara30 Jan 2013Peter Houston
HamiltonAlex Neil24 May 2013Billy Reid
InvernessJohn Hughes4 Dec 2013Terry Butcher
KilmarnockAllan Johnston25 Jun 2013Kenny Shiels
MotherwellTBCStuart McCall
Partick ThistleAlan Archibald22 Mar 2013Jackie McNamara
Ross CountyJim McIntyre28 August 2014Derek Adams
St JohnstoneTommy Wright10 Jun 2013Steve Lomas
St MirrenTommy Craig13 May 2014Danny Lennon
Neil Redfearn
Championship
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
Birmingham CityGary Rowett27 Oct 2014Lee Clark
Blackburn RoversGary Bowyer14 May 2013Michael Appleton
BlackpoolLee Clark30 Oct 2014Jose Riga
Bolton WanderersNeil Lennon12 Oct 2014Dougie Freedman
BournemouthEddie Howe12 Oct 2012Paul Groves
BrentfordMark Warburton 10 Dec 2013Uwe Rosler
Brighton & Hove AlbionSami Hyypia6 Jun 2014Oscar Garcia
Cardiff CityRussell Slade6 Oct 2014Ole Gunnar Solksjaer
Charlton AthleticBob Peeters27 May 2014Jose Riga
Derby CountySteve McClaren30 Sep 2013Nigel Clough
FulhamKit Symons29 Oct 2014Felix Magath
Huddersfield TownChris Powell3 Sep 2014Mark Robins
Ipswich TownMick McCarthy1 Nov 2012Paul Jewell
Leeds UnitedNeil Redfearn1 Nov 2014Darko Milanic
MiddlesbroughAitor Karanka 13 Nov 2013Tony Mowbray
MillwallIan Holloway 6 Jan 2014Steve Lomas
NorwichNeil Adams6 Apr 2014Chris Hughton
Nottingham ForestStuart Pearce 1 Jul 2014Billy Davies
ReadingNigel Adkins25 Mar 2013Brian McDermott
Rotherham UnitedSteve Evans9 Apr 2012Andy Scott
Sheffield WednesdayStuart Gray25 Jan 2014David Jones
WatfordSlavisa Jokanovic7 Oct 2014Billy McKinlay
Wigan AthleticMalky Mackay19 Nov 2014Uwe Rosler
WolvesKenny Jackett1 Jun 2013Dean Saunders
Karl Robinson
League One
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
BarnsleyDanny Wilson17 Dec 2013David Flitcroft
Bradford CityPhil Parkinson29 Aug 2011Peter Jackson
Bristol CitySteve Cotterill3 Dec 2013Sean O'Driscoll
ChesterfieldPaul Cook25 Oct 2012John Sheridan
Colchester UnitedTony Humes 1 Sep 2014Joe Dunne
Coventry CitySteven Pressley8 Mar 2013Mark Robins
Crawley TownJohn Gregory 3 Dec 2013Richie Barker
Crewe AlexandraSteve Davis14 Nov 2011Dario Gradi
Doncaster RoversPaul Dickov20 May 2013Brian Flynn
Fleetwood TownGraham Alexander6 Dec 2012Micky Mellon
GillinghamPeter Taylor 11 Nov 2013Martin Allen
Leyton OrientMauro Milanese26 Oct 2014Russell Slade
Milton Keynes DonsKarl Robinson10 May 2012Paul Ince
Notts CountyShaun Derry6 Nov 2013Chris Kiwomya
Oldham AthleticLee Johnson18 Mar 2013Paul Dickov
Peterborough UnitedDarren Ferguson12 Dec 2011Gary Johnson
Port ValeRob Page29 Oct 2014Micky Adams
Preston North EndSimon Grayson18 Feb 2013Graham Westley
RochdaleKeith Hill22 Jan 2013John Coleman
Scunthorpe UnitedMark Robins13 Oct 2014Russ Wilcox
Sheffield UnitedNigel Clough23 Oct 2013David Weir
Swindon TownMark Cooper20 Aug 2013Kevin MacDonald
WalsallDean Smith21 Jan 2011Chris Hutchings
Yeovil TownGary Johnson9 Jan 2012Terry Skiverton
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
League Two
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
Accrington StanleyJohn Coleman18 Sep 2014James Beattie
Burton AlbionJimmy Floyd Hasselbaink13 Nov 2014Gary Rowett
BuryDavid Flitcroft9 Dec 2013Kevin Blackwell
Cambridge UnitedRichard Money4 Oct 2012Jez George
Carlisle UnitedKeith Curle19 Sep 2014Graham Kavanagh
Cheltenham TownPaul Buckle26 Nov 2014Mark Yates
Dagenham & RedbridgeWayne Burnett 2 May 2013John Still
Exeter CityPaul Tisdale26 Jun 2006Alex Inglethorpe
Hartlepool UnitedPaul Murray23 Oct 2014Colin Cooper
Luton TownJohn Still26 Feb 2013Paul Buckle
Mansfield TownTBCPaul Cox
MorecambeJim Bentley13 May 2011Sammy McIlroy
Newport CountyJustin Edinburgh4 Oct 2011Anthony Hudson
Northampton TownChris Wilder27 Jan 2014Aidy Boothroyd
Oxford UnitedMichael Appleton4 Jul 2014Gary Waddock
Plymouth ArgyleJohn Sheridan6 Jan 2013Carl Fletcher
PortsmouthAndy Awford1 May 2014Richie Barker
Shrewsbury TownMicky Mellon12 May 2014Mike Jackson
Southend UnitedPhil Brown25 Mar 2013Paul Sturrock
StevenageGraham Westley30 Mar 2013Gary Smith
Tranmere RoversMicky Adams16 Oct 2014Rob Edwards
AFC WimbledonNeal Ardley 10 Oct 2012Terry Brown
Wycombe WanderersGareth Ainsworth8 Nov 2012Gary Waddock
York CityRuss Wilcox15 Oct 2014Nigel Worthington
Darrell Clarke
Conference
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
AFC TelfordLiam Watson3 May 2013Graham Hyde
Aldershot TownAndy Scott 22 Feb 2013Dean Holdsworth
Alfreton TownNicky Law14 May 2007Marcus Ebdon
AltrinchamLee Sinnott24 May 2011Ken McKenna
BarnetMartin Allen 19 Mar 2014Ulrich Landvreugd/Dick Schreuder
Braintree TownAlan Devonshire23 May 2011Rod Stringer
Bristol RoversDarrell Clarke28 Mar 2014John Ward
ChesterSteve Burr18 Jan 2014Neil Young
DartfordTony Burman26 Jan 2005Tommy Sampson
Dover AthleticChris Kinnear19 Jan 2013 Nicky Forster
Forest Green RoversAdrian Pennock12 Nov 2013Dave Hockaday
GatesheadGary Mills3 Sep 2013Anth Smith
Grimsby TownPaul Hurst6 Sep 2013Paul Hurst/Rob Scott
FC Halifax TownNeil Aspin28 Apr 2009Jim Vince
Kidderminster HarriersGary Whild5 Mar 2014Andy Thorn
Lincoln CityTBCGary Simpson
Macclesfield TownJohn Askey4 Jun 2013Steve King
Nuneaton TownLiam Daish22 Sep 2014Brian Reid
SouthportGary Brabin6 Oct 2014Martin Foyle
Torquay UnitedChris Hargreaves6 Jan 2014Alan Knill
Welling UnitedJamie Day4 Nov 2009Andy Ford
WokingGarry Hill 20 Jan 2011Graham Baker
WrexhamKevin Wilkin20 Mar 2014Andy Morrell

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story