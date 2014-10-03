Manager ins and outs - November 2014

Malky Mackay was appointed by Wigan on 17 November, 325 days after being sacked by Cardiff City

BBC Sport tracks all the manager ins and outs as well as listing all the current bosses in the Premier League, Scottish Premiership, Football League and Conference.

All of the managerial movements for November 2014 will appear below, followed by the full list of each club, league-by-league.

Date Outs Ins 1 November Leeds United - Neil Redfearn 2 November Motherwell - Stuart McCall (resigned) 3 November Lincoln City - Gary Simpson (gardening leave) 13 November Burton Albion - Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink Wigan Athletic - Uwe Rosler (sacked) 19 November Wigan Athletic - Malky Mackay 21 November Mansfield Town - Paul Cox (mutual consent) 25 November Cheltenham Town - Mark Yates (sacked) 26 November Cheltenham Town - Paul Buckle

Premier League Club Manager Appointed Predecessor Arsenal Arsene Wenger 30 Sep 1996 Bruce Rioch Aston Villa Paul Lambert 2 Jun 2012 Alex McLeish Burnley Sean Dyche 30 Oct 2012 Eddie Howe Chelsea Jose Mourinho 3 Jun 2013 Rafael Benitez Crystal Palace Neil Warnock 27 Aug 2014 Tony Pulis Everton Roberto Martinez 5 Jun 2013 David Moyes Hull City Steve Bruce 8 Jun 2012 Nick Barmby Leicester City Nigel Pearson 15 Nov 2011 Sven-Goran Eriksson Liverpool Brendan Rodgers 30 May 2012 Kenny Dalglish Manchester City Manuel Pellegrini 14 Jun 2013 Roberto Mancini Manchester United Louis van Gaal 19 May 2014 David Moyes Newcastle United Alan Pardew 9 Dec 2010 Chris Hughton Queens Park Rangers Harry Redknapp 24 Nov 2012 Mark Hughes Southampton Ronald Koeman 16 Jun 2014 Mauricio Pochettino Stoke City Mark Hughes 30 May 2013 Tony Pulis Sunderland Gus Poyet 8 Oct 2013 Paolo Di Canio Swansea City Garry Monk 7 May 2014 Michael Laudrup Tottenham Hotspur Mauricio Pochettino 27 May 2014 Tim Sherwood West Bromwich Albion Alan Irvine 15 Jun 2014 Pepe Mel West Ham United Sam Allardyce 1 Jun 2011 Avram Grant

Scottish Premiership Club Manager Appointed Predecessor Aberdeen Derek McInnes 6 Apr 2013 Craig Brown Celtic Ronny Deila 6 Jun 2014 Neil Lennon Dundee Paul Hartley 5 Feb 2014 John Brown Dundee United Jackie McNamara 30 Jan 2013 Peter Houston Hamilton Alex Neil 24 May 2013 Billy Reid Inverness John Hughes 4 Dec 2013 Terry Butcher Kilmarnock Allan Johnston 25 Jun 2013 Kenny Shiels Motherwell TBC Stuart McCall Partick Thistle Alan Archibald 22 Mar 2013 Jackie McNamara Ross County Jim McIntyre 28 August 2014 Derek Adams St Johnstone Tommy Wright 10 Jun 2013 Steve Lomas St Mirren Tommy Craig 13 May 2014 Danny Lennon

Championship Club Manager Appointed Predecessor Birmingham City Gary Rowett 27 Oct 2014 Lee Clark Blackburn Rovers Gary Bowyer 14 May 2013 Michael Appleton Blackpool Lee Clark 30 Oct 2014 Jose Riga Bolton Wanderers Neil Lennon 12 Oct 2014 Dougie Freedman Bournemouth Eddie Howe 12 Oct 2012 Paul Groves Brentford Mark Warburton 10 Dec 2013 Uwe Rosler Brighton & Hove Albion Sami Hyypia 6 Jun 2014 Oscar Garcia Cardiff City Russell Slade 6 Oct 2014 Ole Gunnar Solksjaer Charlton Athletic Bob Peeters 27 May 2014 Jose Riga Derby County Steve McClaren 30 Sep 2013 Nigel Clough Fulham Kit Symons 29 Oct 2014 Felix Magath Huddersfield Town Chris Powell 3 Sep 2014 Mark Robins Ipswich Town Mick McCarthy 1 Nov 2012 Paul Jewell Leeds United Neil Redfearn 1 Nov 2014 Darko Milanic Middlesbrough Aitor Karanka 13 Nov 2013 Tony Mowbray Millwall Ian Holloway 6 Jan 2014 Steve Lomas Norwich Neil Adams 6 Apr 2014 Chris Hughton Nottingham Forest Stuart Pearce 1 Jul 2014 Billy Davies Reading Nigel Adkins 25 Mar 2013 Brian McDermott Rotherham United Steve Evans 9 Apr 2012 Andy Scott Sheffield Wednesday Stuart Gray 25 Jan 2014 David Jones Watford Slavisa Jokanovic 7 Oct 2014 Billy McKinlay Wigan Athletic Malky Mackay 19 Nov 2014 Uwe Rosler Wolves Kenny Jackett 1 Jun 2013 Dean Saunders

League One Club Manager Appointed Predecessor Barnsley Danny Wilson 17 Dec 2013 David Flitcroft Bradford City Phil Parkinson 29 Aug 2011 Peter Jackson Bristol City Steve Cotterill 3 Dec 2013 Sean O'Driscoll Chesterfield Paul Cook 25 Oct 2012 John Sheridan Colchester United Tony Humes 1 Sep 2014 Joe Dunne Coventry City Steven Pressley 8 Mar 2013 Mark Robins Crawley Town John Gregory 3 Dec 2013 Richie Barker Crewe Alexandra Steve Davis 14 Nov 2011 Dario Gradi Doncaster Rovers Paul Dickov 20 May 2013 Brian Flynn Fleetwood Town Graham Alexander 6 Dec 2012 Micky Mellon Gillingham Peter Taylor 11 Nov 2013 Martin Allen Leyton Orient Mauro Milanese 26 Oct 2014 Russell Slade Milton Keynes Dons Karl Robinson 10 May 2012 Paul Ince Notts County Shaun Derry 6 Nov 2013 Chris Kiwomya Oldham Athletic Lee Johnson 18 Mar 2013 Paul Dickov Peterborough United Darren Ferguson 12 Dec 2011 Gary Johnson Port Vale Rob Page 29 Oct 2014 Micky Adams Preston North End Simon Grayson 18 Feb 2013 Graham Westley Rochdale Keith Hill 22 Jan 2013 John Coleman Scunthorpe United Mark Robins 13 Oct 2014 Russ Wilcox Sheffield United Nigel Clough 23 Oct 2013 David Weir Swindon Town Mark Cooper 20 Aug 2013 Kevin MacDonald Walsall Dean Smith 21 Jan 2011 Chris Hutchings Yeovil Town Gary Johnson 9 Jan 2012 Terry Skiverton

League Two Club Manager Appointed Predecessor Accrington Stanley John Coleman 18 Sep 2014 James Beattie Burton Albion Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink 13 Nov 2014 Gary Rowett Bury David Flitcroft 9 Dec 2013 Kevin Blackwell Cambridge United Richard Money 4 Oct 2012 Jez George Carlisle United Keith Curle 19 Sep 2014 Graham Kavanagh Cheltenham Town Paul Buckle 26 Nov 2014 Mark Yates Dagenham & Redbridge Wayne Burnett 2 May 2013 John Still Exeter City Paul Tisdale 26 Jun 2006 Alex Inglethorpe Hartlepool United Paul Murray 23 Oct 2014 Colin Cooper Luton Town John Still 26 Feb 2013 Paul Buckle Mansfield Town TBC Paul Cox Morecambe Jim Bentley 13 May 2011 Sammy McIlroy Newport County Justin Edinburgh 4 Oct 2011 Anthony Hudson Northampton Town Chris Wilder 27 Jan 2014 Aidy Boothroyd Oxford United Michael Appleton 4 Jul 2014 Gary Waddock Plymouth Argyle John Sheridan 6 Jan 2013 Carl Fletcher Portsmouth Andy Awford 1 May 2014 Richie Barker Shrewsbury Town Micky Mellon 12 May 2014 Mike Jackson Southend United Phil Brown 25 Mar 2013 Paul Sturrock Stevenage Graham Westley 30 Mar 2013 Gary Smith Tranmere Rovers Micky Adams 16 Oct 2014 Rob Edwards AFC Wimbledon Neal Ardley 10 Oct 2012 Terry Brown Wycombe Wanderers Gareth Ainsworth 8 Nov 2012 Gary Waddock York City Russ Wilcox 15 Oct 2014 Nigel Worthington