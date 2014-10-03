Manager ins and outs - November 2014

BBC Sport tracks all the manager ins and outs as well as listing all the current bosses in the Premier League, Scottish Premiership, Football League and Conference.
All of the managerial movements for November 2014 will appear below, followed by the full list of each club, league-by-league.
|Date
|Outs
|Ins
|1 November
|Leeds United - Neil Redfearn
|2 November
|Motherwell - Stuart McCall (resigned)
|3 November
|Lincoln City - Gary Simpson (gardening leave)
|13 November
|Burton Albion - Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
|Wigan Athletic - Uwe Rosler (sacked)
|19 November
|Wigan Athletic - Malky Mackay
|21 November
|Mansfield Town - Paul Cox (mutual consent)
|25 November
|Cheltenham Town - Mark Yates (sacked)
|26 November
|Cheltenham Town - Paul Buckle
|Premier League
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Arsenal
|Arsene Wenger
|30 Sep 1996
|Bruce Rioch
|Aston Villa
|Paul Lambert
|2 Jun 2012
|Alex McLeish
|Burnley
|Sean Dyche
|30 Oct 2012
|Eddie Howe
|Chelsea
|Jose Mourinho
|3 Jun 2013
|Rafael Benitez
|Crystal Palace
|Neil Warnock
|27 Aug 2014
|Tony Pulis
|Everton
|Roberto Martinez
|5 Jun 2013
|David Moyes
|Hull City
|Steve Bruce
|8 Jun 2012
|Nick Barmby
|Leicester City
|Nigel Pearson
|15 Nov 2011
|Sven-Goran Eriksson
|Liverpool
|Brendan Rodgers
|30 May 2012
|Kenny Dalglish
|Manchester City
|Manuel Pellegrini
|14 Jun 2013
|Roberto Mancini
|Manchester United
|Louis van Gaal
|19 May 2014
|David Moyes
|Newcastle United
|Alan Pardew
|9 Dec 2010
|Chris Hughton
|Queens Park Rangers
|Harry Redknapp
|24 Nov 2012
|Mark Hughes
|Southampton
|Ronald Koeman
|16 Jun 2014
|Mauricio Pochettino
|Stoke City
|Mark Hughes
|30 May 2013
|Tony Pulis
|Sunderland
|Gus Poyet
|8 Oct 2013
|Paolo Di Canio
|Swansea City
|Garry Monk
|7 May 2014
|Michael Laudrup
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Mauricio Pochettino
|27 May 2014
|Tim Sherwood
|West Bromwich Albion
|Alan Irvine
|15 Jun 2014
|Pepe Mel
|West Ham United
|Sam Allardyce
|1 Jun 2011
|Avram Grant
|Scottish Premiership
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Aberdeen
|Derek McInnes
|6 Apr 2013
|Craig Brown
|Celtic
|Ronny Deila
|6 Jun 2014
|Neil Lennon
|Dundee
|Paul Hartley
|5 Feb 2014
|John Brown
|Dundee United
|Jackie McNamara
|30 Jan 2013
|Peter Houston
|Hamilton
|Alex Neil
|24 May 2013
|Billy Reid
|Inverness
|John Hughes
|4 Dec 2013
|Terry Butcher
|Kilmarnock
|Allan Johnston
|25 Jun 2013
|Kenny Shiels
|Motherwell
|TBC
|Stuart McCall
|Partick Thistle
|Alan Archibald
|22 Mar 2013
|Jackie McNamara
|Ross County
|Jim McIntyre
|28 August 2014
|Derek Adams
|St Johnstone
|Tommy Wright
|10 Jun 2013
|Steve Lomas
|St Mirren
|Tommy Craig
|13 May 2014
|Danny Lennon
|Championship
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Birmingham City
|Gary Rowett
|27 Oct 2014
|Lee Clark
|Blackburn Rovers
|Gary Bowyer
|14 May 2013
|Michael Appleton
|Blackpool
|Lee Clark
|30 Oct 2014
|Jose Riga
|Bolton Wanderers
|Neil Lennon
|12 Oct 2014
|Dougie Freedman
|Bournemouth
|Eddie Howe
|12 Oct 2012
|Paul Groves
|Brentford
|Mark Warburton
|10 Dec 2013
|Uwe Rosler
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Sami Hyypia
|6 Jun 2014
|Oscar Garcia
|Cardiff City
|Russell Slade
|6 Oct 2014
|Ole Gunnar Solksjaer
|Charlton Athletic
|Bob Peeters
|27 May 2014
|Jose Riga
|Derby County
|Steve McClaren
|30 Sep 2013
|Nigel Clough
|Fulham
|Kit Symons
|29 Oct 2014
|Felix Magath
|Huddersfield Town
|Chris Powell
|3 Sep 2014
|Mark Robins
|Ipswich Town
|Mick McCarthy
|1 Nov 2012
|Paul Jewell
|Leeds United
|Neil Redfearn
|1 Nov 2014
|Darko Milanic
|Middlesbrough
|Aitor Karanka
|13 Nov 2013
|Tony Mowbray
|Millwall
|Ian Holloway
|6 Jan 2014
|Steve Lomas
|Norwich
|Neil Adams
|6 Apr 2014
|Chris Hughton
|Nottingham Forest
|Stuart Pearce
|1 Jul 2014
|Billy Davies
|Reading
|Nigel Adkins
|25 Mar 2013
|Brian McDermott
|Rotherham United
|Steve Evans
|9 Apr 2012
|Andy Scott
|Sheffield Wednesday
|Stuart Gray
|25 Jan 2014
|David Jones
|Watford
|Slavisa Jokanovic
|7 Oct 2014
|Billy McKinlay
|Wigan Athletic
|Malky Mackay
|19 Nov 2014
|Uwe Rosler
|Wolves
|Kenny Jackett
|1 Jun 2013
|Dean Saunders
|League One
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Barnsley
|Danny Wilson
|17 Dec 2013
|David Flitcroft
|Bradford City
|Phil Parkinson
|29 Aug 2011
|Peter Jackson
|Bristol City
|Steve Cotterill
|3 Dec 2013
|Sean O'Driscoll
|Chesterfield
|Paul Cook
|25 Oct 2012
|John Sheridan
|Colchester United
|Tony Humes
|1 Sep 2014
|Joe Dunne
|Coventry City
|Steven Pressley
|8 Mar 2013
|Mark Robins
|Crawley Town
|John Gregory
|3 Dec 2013
|Richie Barker
|Crewe Alexandra
|Steve Davis
|14 Nov 2011
|Dario Gradi
|Doncaster Rovers
|Paul Dickov
|20 May 2013
|Brian Flynn
|Fleetwood Town
|Graham Alexander
|6 Dec 2012
|Micky Mellon
|Gillingham
|Peter Taylor
|11 Nov 2013
|Martin Allen
|Leyton Orient
|Mauro Milanese
|26 Oct 2014
|Russell Slade
|Milton Keynes Dons
|Karl Robinson
|10 May 2012
|Paul Ince
|Notts County
|Shaun Derry
|6 Nov 2013
|Chris Kiwomya
|Oldham Athletic
|Lee Johnson
|18 Mar 2013
|Paul Dickov
|Peterborough United
|Darren Ferguson
|12 Dec 2011
|Gary Johnson
|Port Vale
|Rob Page
|29 Oct 2014
|Micky Adams
|Preston North End
|Simon Grayson
|18 Feb 2013
|Graham Westley
|Rochdale
|Keith Hill
|22 Jan 2013
|John Coleman
|Scunthorpe United
|Mark Robins
|13 Oct 2014
|Russ Wilcox
|Sheffield United
|Nigel Clough
|23 Oct 2013
|David Weir
|Swindon Town
|Mark Cooper
|20 Aug 2013
|Kevin MacDonald
|Walsall
|Dean Smith
|21 Jan 2011
|Chris Hutchings
|Yeovil Town
|Gary Johnson
|9 Jan 2012
|Terry Skiverton
|League Two
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Accrington Stanley
|John Coleman
|18 Sep 2014
|James Beattie
|Burton Albion
|Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
|13 Nov 2014
|Gary Rowett
|Bury
|David Flitcroft
|9 Dec 2013
|Kevin Blackwell
|Cambridge United
|Richard Money
|4 Oct 2012
|Jez George
|Carlisle United
|Keith Curle
|19 Sep 2014
|Graham Kavanagh
|Cheltenham Town
|Paul Buckle
|26 Nov 2014
|Mark Yates
|Dagenham & Redbridge
|Wayne Burnett
|2 May 2013
|John Still
|Exeter City
|Paul Tisdale
|26 Jun 2006
|Alex Inglethorpe
|Hartlepool United
|Paul Murray
|23 Oct 2014
|Colin Cooper
|Luton Town
|John Still
|26 Feb 2013
|Paul Buckle
|Mansfield Town
|TBC
|Paul Cox
|Morecambe
|Jim Bentley
|13 May 2011
|Sammy McIlroy
|Newport County
|Justin Edinburgh
|4 Oct 2011
|Anthony Hudson
|Northampton Town
|Chris Wilder
|27 Jan 2014
|Aidy Boothroyd
|Oxford United
|Michael Appleton
|4 Jul 2014
|Gary Waddock
|Plymouth Argyle
|John Sheridan
|6 Jan 2013
|Carl Fletcher
|Portsmouth
|Andy Awford
|1 May 2014
|Richie Barker
|Shrewsbury Town
|Micky Mellon
|12 May 2014
|Mike Jackson
|Southend United
|Phil Brown
|25 Mar 2013
|Paul Sturrock
|Stevenage
|Graham Westley
|30 Mar 2013
|Gary Smith
|Tranmere Rovers
|Micky Adams
|16 Oct 2014
|Rob Edwards
|AFC Wimbledon
|Neal Ardley
|10 Oct 2012
|Terry Brown
|Wycombe Wanderers
|Gareth Ainsworth
|8 Nov 2012
|Gary Waddock
|York City
|Russ Wilcox
|15 Oct 2014
|Nigel Worthington
|Conference
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|AFC Telford
|Liam Watson
|3 May 2013
|Graham Hyde
|Aldershot Town
|Andy Scott
|22 Feb 2013
|Dean Holdsworth
|Alfreton Town
|Nicky Law
|14 May 2007
|Marcus Ebdon
|Altrincham
|Lee Sinnott
|24 May 2011
|Ken McKenna
|Barnet
|Martin Allen
|19 Mar 2014
|Ulrich Landvreugd/Dick Schreuder
|Braintree Town
|Alan Devonshire
|23 May 2011
|Rod Stringer
|Bristol Rovers
|Darrell Clarke
|28 Mar 2014
|John Ward
|Chester
|Steve Burr
|18 Jan 2014
|Neil Young
|Dartford
|Tony Burman
|26 Jan 2005
|Tommy Sampson
|Dover Athletic
|Chris Kinnear
|19 Jan 2013
|Nicky Forster
|Forest Green Rovers
|Adrian Pennock
|12 Nov 2013
|Dave Hockaday
|Gateshead
|Gary Mills
|3 Sep 2013
|Anth Smith
|Grimsby Town
|Paul Hurst
|6 Sep 2013
|Paul Hurst/Rob Scott
|FC Halifax Town
|Neil Aspin
|28 Apr 2009
|Jim Vince
|Kidderminster Harriers
|Gary Whild
|5 Mar 2014
|Andy Thorn
|Lincoln City
|TBC
|Gary Simpson
|Macclesfield Town
|John Askey
|4 Jun 2013
|Steve King
|Nuneaton Town
|Liam Daish
|22 Sep 2014
|Brian Reid
|Southport
|Gary Brabin
|6 Oct 2014
|Martin Foyle
|Torquay United
|Chris Hargreaves
|6 Jan 2014
|Alan Knill
|Welling United
|Jamie Day
|4 Nov 2009
|Andy Ford
|Woking
|Garry Hill
|20 Jan 2011
|Graham Baker
|Wrexham
|Kevin Wilkin
|20 Mar 2014
|Andy Morrell