Bristol Rovers: Andy Monkhouse red-card appeal rejected

Monkhouse joined Bristol Rovers following his release from Hartlepool in the summer

Bristol Rovers have failed to overturn the red card shown to Andy Monkhouse in their 1-0 win over AFC Telford.

The 34-year-old midfielder was sent off after 86 minutes on Saturday after colliding with Telford's Ryan Higgins.

He will now be banned for Saturday's FA Cup first round tie with Tranmere as well as Conference games against Alfreton and Kidderminster.

"I'm disappointed as I saw two players jumping for the ball," manager Darrell Clarke told the club website.

"Andy was looking at the ball the whole time and made a determined, but fair, challenge to try to win the ball.

"Quite how the challenge was deemed to be violent conduct I don't know.

"Although I felt we had a strong case to have the decision overturned, we have to accept the outcome and move on."