Cheltenham Town 5-0 Swindon Town

Byron Harrison scored a hat-trick as League Two Cheltenham thrashed 10-man Swindon in the FA Cup first round.

Harrison set the hosts on their way against their League One visitors when he tapped the ball in and away captain Nathan Thompson was sent off on 21 minutes for tripping Terry Gornell.

Gornell added a second from close range before Harrison struck number three.

A 20-yard shot by Matt Richards put the hosts 4-0 up before Harrison sealed it after poor Swindon defending.

The striker's third goal of the game - another close-range effort - took his season tally to five, meaning he scored more goals in one game than he managed in 18 previous appearances this term.

Swindon, for whom Nathan Byrne hit the post with their best effort, afterwards confirmed they would appeal against Thompson's red card.

It was the third season running that Swindon have lost to lower-league opposition in the first round after twice being knocked out by Conference side Macclesfield Town.

Cheltenham Town manager Mark Yates told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"I probably feared that we might be on the end of a scoreline like that, after I saw them at Chesterfield.

"We scored goals at the right time, that's helped us and probably flattered us, but it was a good convincing win and we're glad to be through to the next round.

"They've got a really young team and I felt Byron might fancy it. I thought he might be able to impose himself, not that he's overly physical, but just his presence, his size and his willingness to receive the ball with his back to goal.

"I felt that (the red card) could have made the game even harder for us, but to be fair to the players, their discipline and their attitude was so good that nothing changed."