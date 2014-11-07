Match ends, Warrington Town 1, Exeter City 0.
Warrington Town 1-0 Exeter City
-
- From the section FA Cup
- Warrington are lowest-ranked team left in FA Cup
- 100 league places separate Warrington and Exeter
- Plasterer Robinson opens scoring for underdogs
- The eighth-tier side will be in Monday's second-round draw
Warrington Town made light of a 100-place gap between themselves and Exeter in the football pyramid to reach the FA Cup second round at Cantilever Park.
The Northern Premier Division One side, the lowest-ranked team in the FA Cup, were in the first round for the first time in their 64-year history.
Defender and plasterer Craig Robinson headed in the winner on seven minutes.
League Two Exeter's David Noble volleyed against the bar before Matt Grimes's shot was cleared off the line.
Warrington's part-time players were exhausted by the end but a mixture of brave defending, good goalkeeping and fortune meant the eighth-tier side celebrated a huge FA Cup upset, sparking a jubilant pitch invasion at the final whistle.
Manager Shaun Reid, brother of former England international Peter, said: "These boys deserve it. No one will want to come here in the next round.
"Everyone was a hero. They died for me."
Warrington's FA Cup run started on 30 August, when they beat Barton Town Old Boys in the preliminary qualifying round, and they progressed through five rounds to set up their meeting with Exeter.
The town, usually known for its love of rugby league, has experienced 'cup fever' in recent weeks, with their Cantilever Park sold out within three hours of the 2,500 tickets going on sale on Monday.
The Grecians, with just one league defeat in their last 11, have not progressed to the third round since losing in a replay to Manchester United in 2005 after holding the Premier League club to a goalless draw at Old Trafford.
They were victims of an upset in 2008 when they were knocked out in the first round by Curzon Ashton, a side who were at the same level as Warrington, and looked in trouble again when Robinson - younger brother of MK Dons boss Karl - headed in a David Mannix corner at the near post via a deflection.
Warrington did not let their higher league opponents have any time on the ball as Exeter struggled to create chances against a high-energy Town in the opening half.
Their part-time players tired as the match wore on, with Grimes and Liam Sercombe going close, but Exeter were unable to turn heavy pressure into a goal.
Match winner Robinson said: "I just can't believe it, I'm speechless. This is what I've dreamt about since the draw came out."
Exeter boss Paul Tisdale said: "There is no shame in it. I thought my team played quite well but I don't want to belittle Warrington. They scored the early goal, worked really hard and it's a great day for them. It hurts for us."
Line-ups
Warrington Town
- 1Wills
- 5McCarten
- 6Robinson
- 3Hardwick
- 2Field
- 8Burke
- 4Mannix
- 7RobertsSubstituted forCorriganat 88'minutes
- 33DoughtySubstituted forDaviesat 59'minutes
- 9WhartonSubstituted forFosterat 90+1'minutes
- 11Metcalfe
Substitutes
- 10Foster
- 14Corrigan
- 15Davies
- 16Gaghan
- 17Booth
- 18Ruane
- 19Collins
Exeter
- 30Pym
- 6RibeiroSubstituted forKeohaneat 67'minutes
- 2Butterfield
- 8Oakley
- 3Woodman
- 7Sercombe
- 19NobleSubstituted forDaviesat 59'minutes
- 14Grimes
- 31CumminsSubstituted forNicholsat 74'minutes
- 4Bennett
- 22Wheeler
Substitutes
- 10Keohane
- 11Davies
- 20Nichols
- 21Hamon
- 25Riley-Lowe
- 26Tillson
- 27Jay
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 2,400
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away26
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home5
- Away16
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Warrington Town 1, Exeter City 0.
Foul by Craig Woodman (Exeter City).
Steve Foster (Warrington Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Wheeler (Exeter City).
James McCarten (Warrington Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Matt Grimes (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Mannix (Warrington Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Warrington Town. Steve Foster replaces Ben Wharton.
Attempt blocked. Matt Oakley (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Scott Bennett (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Craig Woodman with a cross.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Tom Hardwick.
Substitution
Substitution, Warrington Town. Lewis Corrigan replaces Conor Roberts.
Attempt blocked. Jimmy Keohane (Exeter City) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Attempt missed. Scott Metcalfe (Warrington Town) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by David Mannix.
Attempt blocked. Scott Bennett (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jimmy Keohane (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Liam Sercombe.
Attempt missed. Arron Davies (Exeter City) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Craig Woodman.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Craig Robinson (Warrington Town) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Matt Grimes (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Liam Sercombe with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Tom Hardwick.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Tom Hardwick.
Attempt saved. Tom Nichols (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Grimes with a cross.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Phil Davies.
Attempt saved. Matt Grimes (Exeter City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Tom Hardwick.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Karl Wills.
Matt Grimes (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Metcalfe (Warrington Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Tom Nichols replaces Graham Cummins.
Foul by Graham Cummins (Exeter City).
Craig Robinson (Warrington Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Exeter City. Arron Davies tries a through ball, but Jimmy Keohane is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Arron Davies (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jimmy Keohane with a cross.
Foul by David Wheeler (Exeter City).
Tom Hardwick (Warrington Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jimmy Keohane (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor Roberts (Warrington Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Jimmy Keohane replaces Christian Ribeiro.