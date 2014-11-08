Hartlepool United 2-0 East Thurrock United

Match ends, Hartlepool United 2, East Thurrock United 0.
Jonathan Franks' double saw Hartlepool edge to victory over East Thurrock and reach the second round of the FA Cup.
East Thurrock's Mitchell Gilbey hit the post before Franks' spectacular shot from 25-yards hit the back of the net.
Goalkeeper David Hughes made a number of outstanding saves from Marlon Harewood and Michael Duckworth to keep the Ryman Premier side in the match.
However, the part-time electrician let the ball slip through his hands to allow Franks to head in his second.
Line-ups
Hartlepool
- 1Flinders
- 21DuckworthBooked at 58mins
- 5Collins
- 20Jones
- 2Austin
- 19Richards
- 16Featherstone
- 8Walker
- 7Franks
- 9Harewood
- 27SchmeltzSubstituted forWoodsat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Holden
- 4Bates
- 14Woods
- 18Hawkins
- 23Smith
- 28Green
- 29Crooks
East Thurrock United
- 1Hughes
- 4Peddie
- 6Goodacre
- 5Wood
- 3Stephen
- 7BryantSubstituted forSammonsat 80'minutes
- 8Parmenter
- 2WitherspoonSubstituted forSymonsat 87'minutes
- 11GilbeySubstituted forHarrisat 65'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 10Smith
- 9HigginsBooked at 52mins
Substitutes
- 12Sammons
- 14Symons
- 15Harris
- 16Anderson
- 17Paxman
- 18Burton
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
- Attendance:
- 2,800
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 2, East Thurrock United 0.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by David Hughes.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Franks (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, East Thurrock United. Conceded by Sam Collins.
Neil Austin (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Higgins (East Thurrock United).
Attempt saved. Marlon Harewood (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by David Hughes.
Attempt saved. Marlon Harewood (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, East Thurrock United. Conceded by Sam Collins.
Substitution
Substitution, East Thurrock United. Nicky Symons replaces Connor Witherspoon.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 2, East Thurrock United 0. Jonathan Franks (Hartlepool United) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marlon Harewood with a cross.
Foul by Dan Jones (Hartlepool United).
Ross Parmenter (East Thurrock United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Brad Walker (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Brad Walker (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Reece Harris (East Thurrock United).
Foul by Marlon Harewood (Hartlepool United).
Ben Wood (East Thurrock United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, East Thurrock United. Ryan Sammons replaces David Bryant.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Franks (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Ben Wood.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Ben Wood.
Neil Austin (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Higgins (East Thurrock United).
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Michael Woods replaces Sidney Schmeltz.
Michael Duckworth (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Connor Witherspoon (East Thurrock United).
Attempt blocked. Sam Higgins (East Thurrock United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Reece Harris (East Thurrock United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Jonathan Franks (Hartlepool United).
Reece Harris (East Thurrock United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brad Walker (Hartlepool United).
Connor Witherspoon (East Thurrock United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Sam Higgins (East Thurrock United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, East Thurrock United. Conceded by Sam Collins.
Corner, East Thurrock United. Conceded by Dan Jones.
Substitution
Substitution, East Thurrock United. Reece Harris replaces Mitchell Gilbey.
Foul by Brad Walker (Hartlepool United).