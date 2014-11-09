Coventry City 1-2 Worcester City

Worcester City striker Sean Geddes struck twice as the non-leaguers pulled off a shock FA Cup first round win against 1987 winners Coventry City.

The game turned just before half-time when Coventry reserve keeper Lee Burge was sent off following an altercation with Worcester striker Daniel Nti.

Geddes converted the resulting penalty, then added a second after the break.

Worcester City's finest hour in the FA Cup Worcester City's most famous Cup win came back in January 1959 when they knocked out Liverpool, then of the Second Division, 1-0.

Sky Blues skipper Reda Johnson, who had missed a first-half penalty, pulled one back nine minutes from time.

But mid-table Conference North side Worcester - 64 places below the Sky Blues in the English football pyramid - saw it through to the final whistle, Carl Heeley's unfancied side putting in an inspired performance.

It was Coventry's first defeat by a non-league side since their infamous exit to Sutton United 25 years ago - and the first time that the club have gone out at the first round stage since 1959.

Worcester had met the Sky Blues twice before in the FA Cup, losing both games (in the first round in 1960/61 and at the third round stage in 1982/83).

But, once Hereford-born youngster Burge had been spotted by the referee kicking out at Nti in the 39th minute, it was always going to be hard work for the home side's 10 men to make it a third Cup win over Worcester, for whom 22-year-old Geddes proved the hero.

The former Manchester United trainee had a long wait for his spotkick as the home side arranged for regular keeper Ryan Allsop to come off the bench, at the expense of striker Frank Nouble.

But he kept his nerve to fire home the penalty before adding a second in the 55th minute when his low shot from the edge of the area flew past Allsop.

Coventry City's first FA Cup embarrassment Coventry City's record defeat was an 11-2 hammering against Worcester-based pub side Berwick Rangers in an FA Cup second qualifying round tie in November 1901. The following season, Berwick Rangers, who took their name from a local hostelry, became Worcester City.

In between, Coventry had a great chance to level when teenager James Maddison was bought down in the box by Graham Hutchinson, but Johnson fluffed his penalty, goalkeeper Vaughan diving to his right to save comfortably.

Johnson then set up a nervous finale for Worcester when he dived low to head in at the far post with nine minutes remaining.

But, despite the addition of seven minutes' added time, homeless City, who now play their Conference North games as neighbours Kidderminster Harriers' tenants at Aggborough, hung on to reach the second round again - as they did when they last reached this same first round stage nine years ago.

Worcester City boss Carl Heeley told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"The seven minutes of injury time were the longest of my life, but this is the proudest day of my football career and finishes off the week for me after the birth of my daughter.

"We genuinely thought we could come here and get a result. We've got some good footballers and they're incredibly fit lads, so I didn't think the full-time/part-time thing would be a factor.

"Often in these games, you get fazed by the occasion but we took the game to them and were the better side and I'm very proud of them.

"I'm delighted for Sean Geddes. He was a key part of a Stourbridge side who've had a couple of cup runs. He's got goals in him. That's why we brought him here.

"We hope there's more good times to come. We want to reach the third round and there'll be a few wary of drawing Worcester City after that."